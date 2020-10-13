Go Pro Today

Conchata Ferrell, Berta From ‘Two and a Half Men,’ Dies at 77

She was also known for “Mystic Pizza” and “Erin Brockovich”

October 13, 2020
Conchata Ferrell

Conchata Ferrell, the actress known for playing the housekeeper Berta on “Two and a Half Men,” has died. She was 77.

Ferrell died on Monday, Oct. 12, due to complications following a cardiac arrest, according to Deadline. She was surrounded by her family at the time of her death in Sherman Oaks, California.

In addition to “Two and a Half Men,” she’s also known for playing Leona in the 1988 film “Mystic Pizza” opposite Julia Roberts, and again as Brenda in 2000’s “Erin Brockovich.” She also played neighbor Helen in “Edward Scissorhands.” Her first TV role was in the 1974 series “Maude.” Other notable TV appearances have included  “E/R,” “L.A. Law,” “The Love Boat,” “Peaceable Kingdom,” and “Buffy the Vampire Slayer.”

The actress’s husband, Arnie Anderson, told TMZ that Ferrell had previously suffered from a cardiac arrest in July which landed her in the ICU. She was then transferred to a treatment center where she was put on a respirator and underwent dialysis. Though she was not diagnosed with coronavirus at that time, her husband said he was barred from visiting her due to infection risk.

Former “Two-and a Half Men co-star Jon Cryer lamented Ferrell’s death, offered condolences and shared memories of working with her via Twitter.

“My Thoughts are with Arnie, Samantha, her family, and the many students whose lives she touched at UCLA,” he wrote. 2020 is just merciless.

Reps for Ferrell did not immediately respond to request for comment Tuesday.

More to come…

