Congresswoman-Elect Cori Bush and Soledad O’Brien Join Power Women Summit 2020

Congresswoman-elect Cori Bush (D-MO) will join WrapWomen’s 2020 Power Women Summit, the largest annual gathering of women in media and entertainment. With the theme “Inclusion 360,” the event will take place virtually Dec. 8-10.

Bush will make history as Missouri’s first Black female Representative when she takes office in January 2021. She will be interviewed at the Summit by Emmy Award-winning journalist Soledad O’Brien about her life journey, from leading the Black Lives Matter protests in Ferguson, to leaping into elected politics with no financing, no party backing and no formal experience.

Congresswoman-Elect Cori Bush is the Representative-elect for Missouri’s First Congressional District in U.S. Congress. She is also a registered nurse, single-mother and ordained minister. Following the murder of Michael Brown Jr. in St. Louis by a police officer, Bush became a civil rights activist and pastor organizer fighting for justice for Black lives on the streets of Ferguson and across the country. She won a historic election on August 4th, 2020, defeating in the primary an incumbent from the Democratic Party who was the scion of a 52-year family dynasty. She won elected office on November 3.

Regina King Joins Spotlight Conversation at Power Women Summit 2020

Bush first ran for the Senate in 2016, lost and ran for Congress in 2018. Her 2018 campaign journey was profiled alongside Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez in the Netflix film “Knock Down the House,” a documentary about four working-class women who challenge big money politics in the race for Congress.

Soledad O’Brien is an award-winning documentarian, journalist, speaker, author, and philanthropist, who founded Soledad O’Brien Productions, a multi-platform media production company dedicated to telling empowering and authentic stories on a range of social issues. She anchors and produces the Hearst TV political magazine program “Matter of Fact with Soledad O’Brien” and is a correspondent for HBO Real Sports. O’Brien’s work has been recognized with three Emmy awards and two Peabody awards.

Anita Hill to Deliver Keynote Address at Power Women Summit 2020

Other confirmed speakers previously announced include chair of the Hollywood Commission on Eliminating Sexual Harassment and Advancing Equality Anita Hill, actor/director/producer Regina King, actor and founder of I Weigh Jameela Jamil, actor and entrepreneur Olivia Culpo, TV personality and entrepreneur Whitney Port, model and entrepreneur Alexis Ren, Glamour editor-in-chief Samantha Barry, Carol’s Daughter founder Lisa Price, FabFitFun co-founder and editor-in-chief Katie Echevarria Rosen Kitchens, optimism doctor Dr. Deepika Chopraalong with along with actors Beanie Feldstein (“Booksmart”), Storm Reid (“Euphoria”), Alisha Boe (“13 Reasons Why”), Maitreyi Ramakrishnan (“Never Have I Ever”), Alexxis Lemire (“The Half of It”), Kelly Marie Tran (“Raya and the Last Dragon”) and Genneya Walton (“#BlackAF”). Previously announced mentors include actors T’Nia Miller (“The Haunting of Bly Manor”), Ryan Michelle Bathe (“All Rise”), Garcelle Beauvais (“Coming 2 America”), Melanie Liburd (“This is Us”), Emmy Award-winning television host Jeannie Mai, actor Francesca Scorsese (“We Are Who We Are”) and actor and director Daphne Zuniga (“Melrose Place”).

About Power Women Summit:

The Power Women Summit, presented by the WrapWomen Foundation, is the largest annual gathering of the most influential women in entertainment, media and technology. The Summit aims to inspire and empower women across the landscape of their professional careers and personal lives. This year’s all-virtual PWS provides three days of education, mentorship, workshops and networking around the globe – to promote “Inclusion 360,” this year’s theme.

The Summit is free to attend for the first time. To register for a pass: wrapwomen.com/power-women-summit

For more information on WrapWomen and sponsorship, please contact sales@thewrap.com

Sponsors include Lifetime, WarnerMedia, YouTube, MGM, NBCUniversal, Starz-Lionsgate, AMC Networks, Twitter, Loeb & Loeb, Greenberg Glusker, Sony, G.E.M. and LA Film School.