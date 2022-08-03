U.S. Rep Jackie Walorski Killed in Car Crash at 58

Congresswoman Jackie Walorski died in a car crash Wednesday in her home state of Indiana.

Three other people were also reportedly killed in the accident.

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy announced the news of her death on Twitter.

It is with a heavy heart that I am sharing this statement from the Office of Congresswoman Jackie Walorski. pic.twitter.com/UEPoKBDf5N — Kevin McCarthy (@GOPLeader) August 3, 2022

The accident happened near the town of Nappanee and involved two vehicles, according to local reports.

Walorski communications director Emma Thomson and a local Republican county official Zachery Potts were among those killed, local media said.

Walorski, 58, represented Indiana’s 2nd district. According to her U.S. House website, she was born and raised in South Bend. Walorski served on the House Ways and Means Committee and was the ranking member of the Subcommittee on Worker and Family Support and House Ethics Committee.

According to Walorski’s Twitter account, the Congresswoman’s husband, Dean Swihart, was informed by the Elkhart County Sheriff’s office of her death earlier in the day.