Connecting... - Season 1

Photo by: NBC

Ratings: ‘Connecting…’ Enjoys Trump Town Hall Lead-in, and Then Falls Off a Cliff

by | October 16, 2020 @ 8:38 AM

ABC’s Joe Biden event trumped Trump’s town hall on NBC

NBC’s freshman comedy “Connecting…” got a ratings and audience boost Thursday thanks to its Donald Trump town hall lead-in, but that bump lasted for only one of the two back-to-back episodes that aired last night.

Immediately after POTUS’ hourlong Savannah Guthrie-moderated event, Episode 102 of the social-distancing sitcom at 9 p.m. averaged 0.5 rating in the key adults 18-49 demographic and 2.4 million viewers, up from last week’s series premiere, which had a 0.3 and 1.6 million viewers. But Episode 103 at 9:30 fell to a 0.2/1 and 1.2 million viewers.

Become a member to read more.
Jennifer Maas

Jennifer Maas

TV Reporter • jennifer.maas@thewrap.com • @jmaas421

[ YOU MAY ALSO LIKE ]

Sarah Paulson Ratched

‘Ratched’ Is Netflix’s Top New Series Debut of 2020

Trump Is a Ruthless ‘America’s Got Talent’ Judge in Hilarious Jimmy Kimmel Bit (Video)
trump biden town hall ratings

Early Ratings: Biden’s ABC Town Hall Tops Trump’s on NBC
This Is Us Season 5

‘This Is Us’ Season 5 Trailer: Randall and Beth Watch Black Lives Matter Protests With the Girls (Video)
mercedes schlapp

Trump Adviser Mercedes Schlapp Defends Biden ‘Mr Rogers’ Diss: ‘Those Puppets Were Always a Little Freaky’ (Video)
Donald Trump

Trump Falls for Satire Site’s Fake Story About Twitter Shutting Down to Help Biden
hannity complains about savannah guthrie trump town hall

Hannity Complains Trump Town Hall Was an ‘Ambush’ by Savannah Guthrie and NBC (Video)
savannah guthrie trump town hall rave reviews from journalists

Savannah Guthrie’s Trump Town Hall Performance Gets Rave Reviews From Journalists
Joe Biden

From Encouraging Masks to Defending Trans Rights, 4 Big Moments From Biden’s ABC Town Hall
Rachel Maddow on MSNBC

Rachel Maddow Distances MSNBC From NBC After Trump Town Hall: ‘Well, That Happened’ (Video)
savannah guthrie trump town hall conservatives mad

Republicans Are Not Happy Savannah Guthrie Pushed Back on Trump During Town Hall