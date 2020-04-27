Connie Britton Returns as Abby in First Look at ‘9-1-1’ Season 3 Finale (Video)

Two-parter begins next Monday

| April 27, 2020 @ 6:17 PM Last Updated: April 27, 2020 @ 6:37 PM

She’s baaaaack.

Following Monday’s “9-1-1,” Fox dropped the teaser for the show’s two-part Season 3 finale, which begins next week and will feature the long-awaited return of series alum Connie Britton.

In the video, which you can view via the video above, Britton reprises her role as Abby, the 9-1-1 operator who fell in love with Buck (Oliver Stark) back in Season 1 and exited in the first year’s finale to explore the world following her mother’s death.

“There’s been a train crash,” we hear Abby say in a voiceover before she’s revealed to be on the train herself and calling in the emergency to 9-1-1. “This is a mass casualty situation,” Abby says, as she looks out the window of the derailed train, and the scene cuts to Athena (Angela Bassett) on a stretcher, not looking so hot.

Also Read: '9-1-1': Oliver Stark Says 'Closure' Coming for Buck and Abby, Finale Will Be a Literal Train Wreck

When TheWrap spoke with Stark about tonight’s episode, he told us what to expect when Abby returns, seeing as Buck has not been able to move on since she left him to go find herself through travel.

“The issue is, because that relationship ended on such an open note, where there was no sense of closure or these questions in Buck’s head being answered, he’s just been left treading water ever since and hasn’t been able to completely move on and start that new chapter,” Stark told us. “So I think before the end of the season, we’ll get something of that and some sense of closure with regards to Abby being back briefly, and can that help move things along for Buck and give him some purpose again. I don’t think it’s gonna be a case of him seeking her out, but more her being placed back into his life and kind of the whirlwind that sets into motion.”

You can read more from TheWrap’s interview with here.

The first half of the “9-1-1” Season 3 finale will air next Monday at 8/7c on Fox. The second part will air the following week, Monday, May 11, in that same time slot.

