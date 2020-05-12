Connie Britton’s full-episode return for the “9-1-1” season finale revived Fox on Monday, leading the network to a ratings win over NBC.

Fox was first in ratings with a 0.9 rating/5 share in the advertiser-coveted 18-49 demographic and second in total viewers with an average of 5.2 million, according to preliminary numbers. The “9-1-1” finale at 8 p.m. posted a 1.3/7 and 7.1 million viewers. A repeat followed.

NBC was second in ratings with a 0.8/5 and first in viewers with 6 million. “The Voice” from 8 to 10 averaged a 0.9/5 and 7.2 million viewers. At 10, “Songland” drew a 0.7/4 and 3.7 million viewers.

CBS, ABC and Univision tied for third in ratings, each with a 0.6/3. CBS was third in total viewers with 4.6 million, ABC was fourth with 2.7 million and Univision was fifth with 1.7 million.

For CBS, a “Price Is Right” primetime special at 8 had a 0.9/5 and 6 million viewers. Reruns followed.

For ABC, “The Bachelor” spinoff “Listen to Your Heart” from 8 to 10 received a 0.6/3 and 2.9 million viewers. At 10, “The Baker and The Beauty” had a 0.5/2 and 2.4 million viewers.

Univision aired telenovelas in primetime.

Telemundo was sixth in ratings with a 0.3/2 and in viewers with 944,000.

The CW was seventh in ratings with a 0.2/1 and in viewers with 867,000. “Whose Line Is It Anyway?” at 8 got a 0.2/1 and 1.1 million viewers. Following a repeat, “Roswell, New Mexico” at 9 received a 0.1/1 and 700,000 viewers.