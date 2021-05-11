Content Overload? Number of TV Platforms Almost Doubled in 3 Years | Chart

by | May 11, 2021 @ 12:00 PM
New study attributes the jump to a “perfect storm” of factors, including more streaming services hitting the market

TV fans are juggling more services than ever before. New data from Hub Entertainment Research drives home how the TV landscape has evolved compared to just a few years ago.

Right now, the number of TV “sources” among Americans is up 18.75%, or about one new service, since the same time last year, according to Hub’s annual “best bundle” study. Those sources include SVOD services like Netflix and Disney+, ad-free streaming services, cable and satellite packages, live TV services from YouTube TV and Hulu, and even viewers who use an antenna to watch TV.

Become a member to read more.
Sean Burch

Sean Burch

Tech reporter • sean.burch@thewrap.com • @seanb44 

[ YOU MAY ALSO LIKE ]

Ratings: ABC Sinks to the Bottom of the Big 4 Nets With ‘Finding Dory’
Golden Globe Awards

What’s Next for the Canceled Golden Globes and Can the HFPA Recover?

Why Sony’s Streaming Deals With Netflix AND Disney Make Sense for Everyone
Penguin Random House Simon and Schuster

Inside Book Publishing’s Merger Mania – and Why Antitrust Laws Won’t Slow It Down

Ratings: First ‘American Ninja Warrior’ Women’s Championship Flops on Mother’s Day
F9 In the Heights Black Widow

Summer Box Office Preview: Don’t Expect Any $100 Million Openings
golden globes statue

As Netflix, Amazon Boycott HFPA Over Reforms, Could the Golden Globes Get Canceled?
snl hosts season 46 dave Chappelle kristen wiig chris rock

The Highest and Lowest-Rated ‘SNL’ Episodes of Season 46
Lets Be Real

Ratings: Fox’s Puppet-Sketch Show ‘Let’s Be Real’ Falls Below 1 Million Viewers in Week 2

Executive Pay 2021: COVID Hammered Hollywood’s Bottom Line – But Not CEOs’ Wallets
A Little Late with Lilly Singh

Lilly Singh’s Late-Night Ratings Dropped 25% From Carson Daly’s