Hulu’s ‘Conversations With Friends’ to Star Alison Oliver, Sasha Lane, Joe Alwyn and Jemima Kirke

Alison Oliver, Sasha Lane, Joe Alwyn and Jemima Kirke have been cast in leading roles in Hulu and BBC Three’s “Conversations With Friends,” based on “Normal People” author Sally Rooney’s debut novel.

“Conversations with Friends” follows Frances (Oliver), a 21 year old college student, as she navigates a series of relationships that force her to confront her own vulnerabilities for the first time. Frances is observant, cerebral and sharp. Her ex-girlfriend, now best friend, Bobbi (Lane) is self-assured, outspoken and compelling. Though they broke up three years ago, Frances and Bobbi are virtually inseparable and perform spoken word poetry together in Dublin. It’s at one of their shows that they meet Melissa (Kirke), and older writer, who is fascinated by the pair. Bobbi and Frances start to spend time with Melissa and her husband, Nick (Alwyn), a handsome but reserved actor. While Melissa and Bobbi flirt with each other openly, Nick and Frances embark on an intense secret affair that is surprising to them both. Soon the affair begins to test the bond between Frances and Bobbi, forcing Frances to reconsider her sense of self, and the friendship she holds so dear.

The 12-episode series hails from “Normal People” Lenny Abrahamson and Alice Birch, with Abrahamson directing, along with Leanne Welham, and Birch writing alongside Mark O’Halloran, Meadhbh McHugh and Susan Soon He Stanton.

More to come…