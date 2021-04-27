Regina King presents the Oscar® for Original Screenplay during the live ABC Telecast of The 93rd Oscars® at Union Station in Los Angeles, CA on Sunday, April 25, 2021.

Were Oscar Ratings Worse Than Other Major COVID-Era Awards Shows? | Chart

by and | April 27, 2021 @ 1:59 PM
Only one COVID-era awards show managed to stave off 50%-plus declines

Most of the TV industry saw it coming well before Sunday, but with final Nielsen data in today, one of this year’s biggest Oscar predictions was confirmed: The 93rd annual Academy Awards won worst Oscars ever in terms of viewership.

The 2021 Oscars drew 10.4 million total eyeballs and a 2.1 rating in the key advertiser-friendly demographic of viewers ages 18 to 49, according to final time-zone adjusted Live + Same Day Nielsen numbers (which includes out-of-home viewing data). That puts Sunday’s telecast, which aired live with an in-person show that took place at Union Station in Los Angeles, down 56% in total viewers and 60% in ratings.

