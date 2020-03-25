The union representing hospitality workers said Wednesday that the Chateau Marmont hotel, a Hollywood institution long associated with celebrities — and celebrity excess — has let go of almost its entire workforce, citing the coronavirus pandemic.

According to Unite Here Local 11, Chateau Marmont employees were informed on March 19 that they were being terminated due to the economic impact of the coronavirus shutdown. The employees did not receive severance payments and their insurance was not extended, Local 11 said.

“The hotel also did not commit to recalling workers according to seniority when the crisis subsides,” Local 11 said in a statement Wednesday night.

In its statement Wednesday, Local 11 said it is lobbying the Los Angeles city council to enact policies to protect hospitality worker jobs.

The number of affected Chateau Marmont staff is not currently known. Representatives for the hotel, located just off the Sunset Strip in Los Angeles, declined to comment. However, TheWrap can confirm that unnamed hotel staff did answer the phone Wednesday night.

The report of layoffs at Chateau Marmont come amid a wave of cost-cutting across Hollywood as the pandemic continues and people remain largely under orders throughout the state to stay home.