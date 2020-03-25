Hollywood Icon Chateau Marmont Lets Nearly All Employees Go, Hospitality Union Says

Workers were cut loose on March 19, Unite Here says

| March 25, 2020 @ 10:25 PM Last Updated: March 25, 2020 @ 10:26 PM
Chateau Marmont Coronavirus

Getty Images

The union representing hospitality workers said Wednesday that the Chateau Marmont hotel, a Hollywood institution long associated with celebrities — and celebrity excess — has let go of almost its entire workforce, citing the coronavirus pandemic.

According to Unite Here Local 11, Chateau Marmont employees were informed on March 19 that they were being terminated due to the economic impact of the coronavirus shutdown. The employees did not receive severance payments and their insurance was not extended, Local 11 said.

“The hotel also did not commit to recalling workers according to seniority when the crisis subsides,” Local 11 said in a statement Wednesday night.

Also Read: Senate Passes $2 Trillion Coronavirus Stimulus Package

In its statement Wednesday, Local 11 said it is lobbying the Los Angeles city council to enact policies to protect hospitality worker jobs.

The number of affected Chateau Marmont staff is not currently known. Representatives for the hotel, located just off the Sunset Strip in Los Angeles, declined to comment. However, TheWrap can confirm that unnamed hotel staff did answer the phone Wednesday night.

The report of layoffs at Chateau Marmont come amid a wave of cost-cutting across Hollywood as the pandemic continues and people remain largely under orders throughout the state to stay home.

Stars Who Have Tested Positive for Coronavirus (Photos)

  • daniel dae kim idris elba prince charles coronavirus Photo credit: Getty Images
  • Tom Hanks Rita Wilson Photo credit: Getty Images
  • Olga Kurylenko Photo credit: Getty Images
  • Idris Elba Tux Golden Globes Photo credit: Getty Images
  • Lucian Grainge Universal Music Coronavirus Photo credit: Getty Images
  • Photo credit: Getty Images
  • Rachel Matthews Photo credit: Getty Images
  • Kevin Durant Photo credit: Getty Images
  • Daniel Dae Kim Photo credit: Getty Images
  • Prince Albert of Monaco Photo credit: Getty Images
  • Sean Payton Photo credit: Getty Images
  • Colton Underwood Photo credit: Getty Images
  • Andy Cohen Photo credit: Getty Images
  • debi mazar
  • Placido Domingo
  • Aaron Tveit Getty
  • Rand Paul And Rick Perry Address Defending the American Dream Summit Getty
  • Harvey Weinstein verdict Getty
  • HBO
  • Greg Rikaart Young and the restless soap opera actor Getty
  • terrence mcnally Getty
  • Houston rapper Slim Thug said he tested positive for coronavirus. Getty
  • prince charles Getty
  • Jackson Browne Getty
1 of 24

Tom Hanks, Rita Wilson and Idris Elba have all come down with COVID-19

As the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic continues to spread, even the Hollywood community has been affected. From actors to executives, here is a list of confirmed celebrity coronavirus cases.

View In Gallery

Related Content

Keep
Reading...

Looks like you’re enjoying reading
Keep reading by creating
a free account or logging in.
Continue