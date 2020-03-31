COVID-19 May Have ‘Material’ Impact on Fox’s Earnings Despite News Surge, Company Says
Canceled sports events and postponed productions could more than offset cable news gains
Tony Maglio | March 31, 2020 @ 6:48 AM
Last Updated: March 31, 2020 @ 7:14 AM

Fox is the latest major media corporation to walk back its prior financial guidance due to the impact of the continuing coronavirus pandemic. The company also plans to revisit its current agreements with lenders.
While Fox News has been a bright spot as viewers flock to the network for information on the pandemic, a number of canceled or postponed sporting events are threatening to offset those gains. And then there is just the regular TV and film productions that are on hiatus as social distancing has become our new normal.
“The impact of coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) and measures to prevent its spread are affecting the macroeconomic environment, as well as the business of Fox Corporation, in a number of ways,” the company said in a Tuesday SEC filing. “For example, while the company’s national news ratings remain strong, sports events for which the company has broadcast rights have been cancelled or postponed and the production of certain entertainment content the Company acquires has been suspended. The magnitude of the impacts will depend on the duration and extent of COVID-19 and the effect of governmental actions and consumer behavior in response to the pandemic and such governmental actions.”
“The evolving and uncertain nature of this situation makes it challenging for the company to estimate the future performance of its businesses, particularly over the near to medium term, including the supply and demand for its services, its cash flows and its current and future advertising revenues,” it continued. “However, the impact of COVID-19 could have a material adverse effect on the company’s business, financial condition or results of operations over the near to medium term.”
Like other companies, Fox plans to amend its borrowing agreements. Within “a few business days,” Fox wants to “deduct a certain amount of cash from indebtedness for purposes of calculating the operating income leverage ratio” and “provide for changes related to the adoption of the new lease accounting principles.”
As of today, Fox had not drawn on its previously existing revolving credit line.
