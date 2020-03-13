coronavirus hollywood

The Week the Coronavirus Changed Hollywood | Podcast

by | March 13, 2020 @ 5:18 PM

By week’s end, Hollywood had nearly shut down completely

Canceled. Postponed. Delayed. Suspended.

By the time this week had reached its end — it sure felt like longer than a week — the vast majority of Hollywood events, productions and tapings were no more … thanks to the coronavirus pandemic. The long term effects of these moves cannot possibly be determined yet, but make no mistake: a lot of money is on the line.

In a sneak peek of our upcoming podcast “The Wrap-Up,” TheWrap’s editor-in-chief, Sharon Waxman, assistant managing editor Daniel Goldblatt, television reporter Tim Baysinger and film reporter Brian Welk discussed how these moves affect the business of Hollywood — including the upfronts, television’s biggest sales event.

“A buyer I talked to this week about what it’s like without these big, in-person events said that is where they are going to miss the biggest impact,” Baysinger explained. “He said the impact that is going to be lost is seeing everyone react to a new show at the same time, in a room together. Seeing how the audience reacts.”

On the film side, some are wondering whether canceled film festivals like SXSW and Tribeca might move to a streaming platform like Netflix or Amazon.

“There’s chatter that someone like SXSW themselves could step up and try and have a platform,” Welk said. “So maybe that’s why an independent company hasn’t emerged yet to service these.”

Daniel Goldblatt

