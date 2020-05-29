Coronavirus Ratings Boost Has Already Reversed – Except for Daytime TV

For what we are considering the four weeks (Feb. 10, 2020-March 8, 2020) before COVID-19 began shutting down the U.S., in the key adults 18-49 demographic, the PUT (Persons Using Televisions) levels for four main day parts — morning, daytime, primetime and late-night — declined between 13% and 17% from last year.
Not a great starting point for linear (non-streaming, digital or mobile) television, but an important one for this story.
Over the following five weeks (March 16-April 19), daytime TV skyrocketed 45 percentage points. The other three day parts were still down from the same weeks in 2019, but they were much closer to being flat.
By the subsequent five weeks (April 22-May 24), almost everything was pretty close to “back-down-to-Earth” status. Daytime remained up, though just +9%.
Isolating just the final week of that span, the declines all grew a few percentage points. Even daytime was in the red at -3%, as viewership trends start looking more and more like what the industry was experiencing pre-COVID.
In overall household TV usage, or HUT (Homes Using Televisions) levels, the story is about the same — just with a less dramatic starting point.
Daytime television is holding up better. After an initial +27% surge over the first four weeks of self-isolation, daytime TV was up 15% across the next four. Last week it remained up 9% — so the initial growth is reversing, especially as reruns come into play, but older viewers are turning off their soap operas and daytime talk shows at a much slower rate than younger ones.
All told, morning television and primetime have the two harshest comparisons to last year’s levels.
Morning TV, which consists of programming from 7 a.m. to 9 a.m., generally thrives as background noise between getting the kids on the bus and commuting to work. Neither of those are really happening these days.
As for primetime, that hugely important stretch from 8 p.m. to 11 p.m. is packed with repeats due to production hiatuses.
Yes, Americans are getting antsy, but we’re not that bored (yet).
22 Lowest-Rated Broadcast Shows of 2019-20 TV Season, From 'Almost Family' to 'Sunnyside' (Photos)
There are two nights left to count until the 2019-2020 television season is in the books and, as usual, some shows had a better year than others. This time around, broadcast's lowest-rated entertainment series among adults 18-49, which is the demographic beloved by advertisers, was the Melissa McCarthy-hosted kids' talent show "Little Big Shots," with several series tying for second-to-last place. Click through TheWrap's gallery to see this season's 22 lowest-rated broadcast TV shows rank by their "most current" Nielsen ratings, which include a week's worth of delayed viewing where available. For the purposes of this story, we elected not to count shows on The CW and newsmagazines like "20/20," "48 Hours" and "Dateline," which would have gobbled up several slots. The list goes highest-rated to lowest-rated -- and yes, there are ties. You can find TheWrap's rankings of this season's highest-rated shows here.
Rank: 17 (tie) Show: "Lincoln Rhyme: Hunt for the Bone Collector" Net: NBC 18-49 Rating: 0.8
The hunt for viewers on a Friday night is not an easy one.
Rank: 17 (tie) Show: "God Friended Me" Net: CBS 18-49 Rating: 0.8
"Blindspot," "Celebrity Watch Party" and "Council of Dads" would be here too if it weren't for timing.
Somehow these aren’t ALL canceled
