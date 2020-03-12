Coronavirus: Twitter Requires All Global Staff Work Remotely

Twitter is directing all of its employees worldwide to work remotely as the coronavirus spreads.

The San Francisco-based social media company previously “strongly encouraged” its staff (which it calls “Tweeps”) to work remotely but made the measure mandatory March 12.

Twitter said in a blog post, “our top priority remains the health and safety of our Tweeps, and we also have a responsibility to support our communities, those who are vulnerable, and the healthcare providers who are on the front lines of this pandemic. To continue this push, we are moving beyond our earlier guidance…and have now informed all employees globally they must work from home.”

“We understand this is an unprecedented step, but these are unprecedented times,” the statement added.

Twitter joins the growing list of companies requesting their staff work remote in the coming weeks. Amazon, Facebook, Google, and Microsoft have already enacted similar measures.