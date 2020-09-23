ABC and NBC split Tuesday with “Dancing With the Stars,” “America’s Got Talent”

The broadcast premiere of “Cosmos: Possible Worlds” was not out-of-this-world, ratings-wise, for Fox. As a matter of fact, the modest Nielsen numbers kept the network pretty grounded and in a fifth-place tie with Telemundo.

“Cosmos: Possible Worlds” previously aired on National Geographic Channel.

ABC was the highest-rated broadcast network in primetime, thanks to “Dancing With the Stars.” NBC had the most total viewers last night, however, brought in by “America’s Got Talent.”

ABC was first in ratings with a 0.8 rating/5 share in the advertiser-coveted 18-49 demographic and second in total viewers with an average of 4.7 million, according to preliminary numbers. “Dancing With the Stars” from 8 p.m. to 10 p.m. averaged a 1.0/7 and 5.8 million viewers. A “Time 100” special at 10 got a 0.4/2 and 2.4 million viewers.

NBC was second in ratings with a 0.7/4 and first in viewers with 5.2 million. “America’s Got Talent” from 8-10 drew a 0.8/5 and 5.9 million viewers. At 10, “Transplant” had a 0.5/3 and 3.8 million viewers.

CBS and Univision tied for third in ratings, both with a 0.4/2. CBS was third in total viewers with 2.6 million, Univision was fifth with 1.2 million.

For CBS, between reruns, “Love Island” at 9 received a 0.4/3 and 1.9 million viewers.

Fox and Telemundo tied for fifth in ratings, both with a 0.3/2. Fox was fourth in total viewers with 1.5 million, Telemundo was sixth with 1 million.

For Fox, those numbers were the averages of the two-hour “Cosmos” start.

The CW was seventh in ratings with a 0.1/0 and in viewers with 297,000. The “Dead Pixels” finale at 8 had a 0.1/0 and 348,000 viewers. Following a rerun, “Tell Me a Story” at 9 got a 0.1/0 and 315,000 viewers.