Cosmos Possible Worlds

Fox and Its ‘Cosmos: Possible Worlds’ Premiere Settle for 5th-Place Ratings Tie With Telemundo

September 23, 2020

ABC and NBC split Tuesday with “Dancing With the Stars,” “America’s Got Talent”

The broadcast premiere of “Cosmos: Possible Worlds” was not out-of-this-world, ratings-wise, for Fox. As a matter of fact, the modest Nielsen numbers kept the network pretty grounded and in a fifth-place tie with Telemundo.

“Cosmos: Possible Worlds” previously aired on National Geographic Channel.

ABC was the highest-rated broadcast network in primetime, thanks to “Dancing With the Stars.” NBC had the most total viewers last night, however, brought in by “America’s Got Talent.”

Also Read: 'Ellen' Season 18 Premiere, the Apology Episode, Steady in Ratings From 2019 Start

ABC was first in ratings with a 0.8 rating/5 share in the advertiser-coveted 18-49 demographic and second in total viewers with an average of 4.7 million, according to preliminary numbers. “Dancing With the Stars” from 8 p.m. to 10 p.m. averaged a 1.0/7 and 5.8 million viewers. A “Time 100” special at 10 got a 0.4/2 and 2.4 million viewers.

NBC was second in ratings with a 0.7/4 and first in viewers with 5.2 million. “America’s Got Talent” from 8-10 drew a 0.8/5 and 5.9 million viewers. At 10, “Transplant” had a 0.5/3 and 3.8 million viewers.

CBS and Univision tied for third in ratings, both with a 0.4/2. CBS was third in total viewers with 2.6 million, Univision was fifth with 1.2 million.

Also Read: Ratings: Fox's 'Filthy Rich' Has a Pretty Poor Debut

For CBS, between reruns, “Love Island” at 9 received a 0.4/3 and 1.9 million viewers.

Fox and Telemundo tied for fifth in ratings, both with a 0.3/2. Fox was fourth in total viewers with 1.5 million, Telemundo was sixth with 1 million.

For Fox, those numbers were the averages of the two-hour “Cosmos” start.

The CW was seventh in ratings with a 0.1/0 and in viewers with 297,000. The “Dead Pixels” finale at 8 had a 0.1/0 and 348,000 viewers. Following a rerun, “Tell Me a Story” at 9 got a 0.1/0 and 315,000 viewers.

