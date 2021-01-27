comcast vince mcmahon

Getty Images

Could WWE Network-Peacock Deal Set the Stage for Comcast Buying WWE?

by | January 27, 2021 @ 6:00 AM

“Why would you lease properties when you can own them? And you probably want to own them indefinitely,” Wrestlenomics’ Brandon Thurston says

Will WWE Network folding into Peacock on March 18 open the door for NBCUniversal parent company Comcast to buy WWE in its entirety? It’s not out of the question.

But the biggest obstacle to any acquisition will be Vince McMahon, the 75-year-old CEO and on-camera personality who owns 34% of WWE shares and about 79% of its voting stock.

Become a member to read more.
Tony Maglio

Tony Maglio

TV Editor • tony.maglio@thewrap.com • Twitter: @tonymaglio

[ YOU MAY ALSO LIKE ]

royal rumble winners

Let’s Get Ready to (Royal) Rumble With 33 Years of WWE Royal Rumble Winners (Photos)
ADAM ARON AMC THEATRES thegrill

AMC Theatres Escaped Bankruptcy With Latest Cash Injection – But for How Long?
bachelor 911 lone star ratings

‘The Bachelor’ Bests Fox’s ‘9-1-1’ Lineup in Demo Ratings, but Not Total Viewers

Sundance Preps for ‘Robust’ Sales Market Despite Pandemic and Theater Closures
wwe summerslam

How the $1 Billion WWE Network Deal Puts Peacock Into the Ring With Streaming Giants
Charmed Season 3

Ratings: The CW’s ‘Charmed’ Season Premiere Struggles vs CBS’ AFC Championship Game

How America’s Last Video Store Chain Survived Recessions and Streaming – But Not COVID
Kevin Owens and Roman Reigns on Fox's SmackDown

WWE President Nick Khan on How Peacock Deal Benefits WWE and What It Means for ‘SmackDown’
WWE Network

WWE Network to Fold Into Peacock as Part of $5 Monthly ‘Premium’ Tier
late night tv ratings kimmel colbert trump

Inside Late-Night Ratings Shakeup in Trump Era – Can Fallon Bounce Back Under Biden?
Daniel Craig No Time to Die James Bond Teaser

‘No Time to Die’ Sets Off Another Round of Big Movie Delays – When Will Box Office Recover?