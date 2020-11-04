Let The Count From ‘Sesame Street’ Distract You From the Election Vote Tally (Video)

Feeling overwhelmed by all the cable-news talking heads talking about ballot-counting in battleground states across the United States? You’re not alone.

No matter whether Donald Trump or Joe Biden emerges victorious in the 2020 presidential election, surely everyone can agree on the importance of counting — especially Count von Count, the vampiric Muppet from “Sesame Street.”

“I love counting whatever the amount,” the Count sings in his title song, which was first introduced in 1973 — one year after he made his debut on the long-running children’s series (in a sketch adding up blocks with Bert and Ernie).

Also Read: Biden Confident in Election in Victory: 'We Believe We Will Be the Winners' (Video)

“You know that I am called the Count / Because I really love to count,” he sang. “I could sit and count all day / Sometimes I get carried away.”

While he’s never counted ballots — or, God forbid, hanging chads — the Count over the years has tallied up everything from the first 1,000 digits of Pi to Big Bird’s feathers (5,961, it turns out).

And during these anxious days before we know who might occupy the White House for the next four years, isn’t it nice to take a nostalgic tour into our childhoods and forget about all the talk about mail-in ballots and precincts and recounts?

Watch the Count in action above.