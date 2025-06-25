‘Countdown’ Release Schedule: Here’s When Amazon Drops New Episodes

“Countdown” is primed and ready to be your next binge.

The series follows an LAPD officer played by “The Boys” and “Supernatural” alum Jensen Ackles, who is recruited to join a new task force after a DHS agent is killed in broad daylight.

Here’s everything you need to know about where and when to tune in for the first season of Prime Video’s “Countdown.”

When did “Countdown” Season 1 come out?

“Countdown” Season 1 premiered on Wednesday, June 25.

How can I watch it?

“Countdown” is available to stream on Prime Video beginning on Wednesday, June 25.

What’s the Full “Countdown” Season 1 Episode Release Schedule?

New episodes drop weekly after an initial 3-episode drop. The season is 13 episodes long. Here’s the full release rundown:

Episode 1 – June 25

Episode 2 – June 25

Episode 3 – June 25

Episode 4 – July 2

Episode 5 – July 9

Episode 6 – July 16

Episode 7 – July 23

Episode 8 – July 30

Episode 9 – Aug. 6

Episode 10 – Aug. 13

Episode 11 – Aug. 20

Episode 12 – Aug. 27

Episode 13 – Sept. 3

What is “Countdown” Season 1 about?

“Countdown” is a new series from Prime Video that follows an LAPD officer who is tapped to join a secret task force to track down the murderer of a Department of Homeland Security officer. As he and his new team investigate, they uncover a much larger conspiracy.

Who is in “Countdown” Season 1?

“Countdown” stars Jensen Ackles as Mark Meachum. He is joined by Jessica Camacho, Eric Dane, Bogdan Yasinski, Violett Beane, Elliot Knight, and Uli Latukefu.

Watch the trailer: