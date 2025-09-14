Country Singers Zach Bryan and Gavin Adcock Escalate Feud With Verbal Altercation at Music Festival | Video

Zach Bryan and Gavin Adcock took things to the next level and jumped into a face-to-face confrontation at an Oklahoma music festival this weekend. The pair have been feuding since at least July, when Adcock took issue with Bryan’s response to a young fan.

Footage from the pair’s Saturday meeting at the Born & Raised Festival shows the duo facing off from opposite sides of a gate topped with barbed wire.

“Hey, do you want to fight like a man? Come open the gate,” Bryan said before pushing the fence toward Adcock.

A second video shows Bryan hopped the fence before he was intercepted by others.

“If you can’t handle the criticism of a 14 year old why do people idolize you?” Adcock wrote on X back in July. “That kid was head over heels to meet you and spent/ parents spent a ton of money to see you. He’s got feeling too and a you’re a ‘grown man’ nearly 30.”

Bryan wrote in a since-deleted post of the exchange between himself and the teen, “You’re not entitled after someone plays two and a half hours to a picture or a hello.”

While speaking on the “Nashville Now” podcast in August, Adcock ratcheted up the discord between the pair. “I think that Zach Bryan puts on a big mask in his day-to-day life and sometimes he can’t help but rip it off and show his true colors,” he said. “I don’t know if Zach Bryan’s really that great of a person.”