Courtney Cox visited Jimmy Kimmel from isolation Wednesday night for his at-home “Quarantine Minilogue,” and the “Friends” star had a confession to make.

“I don’t remember even being on the show,” said Cox, who played Monica Geller. “I have such a bad memory.”

Cox says while she knows she enjoyed the process, she couldn’t remember the specifics of what happened during the NBC sitcom, which aired for 10 seasons from 1994 to 2004.

Also Read: Twitter Suspends Right-Wing Site for Suggesting Readers Voluntarily Infect Themselves With Coronavirus

“I remember obviously loving everybody there and having fun and I remember certain times I was there, but I don’t remember certain episodes,” Cox said. We don’t blame her; the series had 236 episodes total.

So, she did what any normal person would in the age of the coronavirus. She binged it.

“I decided during this time, people love this show so much, I decided to binge-watch ‘Friends,'” Cox said. “I just started Season 1. It’s really good!”

Also Read: Kathy Griffin: I Was Sent to ER Coronavirus Isolation Room With 'Unbelievably Painful Symptoms'

And in case you’re wondering, no, it’s not on Netflix — Cox had to buy her own show on Amazon Prime Video.

To really test Cox’s “Friends” knowledge — or lack thereof — Kimmel challenged her to a game of Monica Geller-based trivia against his cousin’s son Anthony, who video chatted them both live from Staten Island.

Spoiler alert: Cox lost five to zero. Then Kimmel made them do a virtual kiss by turning their heads to the edges of their screen and kissing the air so that it looks like their lips are touching. Ah, love in the time of ‘Rona.

Watch the clip above.