COVID-19 Celebrates the End of Airline Mask Mandates in Colbert Cold Open (Video)

On Monday a Trump-appointed lower court judge in Florida declared that the Biden administration’s mask mandate was illegal for… well for some pretty convoluted reasons that don’t make sense. But for now at least, the mask mandate is on pause.

When the news was announced on Monday, this caused celebrations on flights across the country, where the mask-mandates were abruptly ended mid-flight. But in the cold open to “The Late Show With Stephen Colbert,” no one celebrated the news harder than COVID-19.

As always, the cold open gag kicked off with news clips setting up the premise, in this case a report that on one flight, someone blasted the song “Celebration” by Kool and the Gang on their phone when the news was announced.

So it is that the gag itself is an animated clip of COVID-19 singing its own version of “Celebration.” You can watch the clip at the bottom of the page, but immediately before that, we’ll put the lyrics.

There’s a party going on right here

Cause we’re all breathing each other’s air

Coughin’ with your mouth holes

And your nose holes too

This virus can’t wait to be in your bronchial tubes

C’mon and inhalation

Party in your lungs and have a good time

New mutations

Gonna replicate and watch the numbers climb

It’s time to come together

Looks like I’ll be here forever

Every one who’s on this plane

Breathe in

COVID

It’s a celebration

Then the gag ends with a scene from the ’90s action movie “Air Force One,” only with Harrison Ford having a fight with COVID instead of Gary Oldman.