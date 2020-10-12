A former vaccine expert to the Trump administration is shutting down the president’s claim that he is now “immune” to COVID-19, calling the declaration “absolutely not true.”

“The information that we heard from the president today and from his son Eric last night about immunity is just absolutely not true,” immunologist Dr. Rick Bright said Monday on “The View.”

“There is nothing that we know today that would imply that they were immune from this virus [or from] getting infected from this virus again. We don’t even have the full story about his full infection or his level of contagiousness or if he’s even cleared the virus today,” he continued. “It’s this type of misleading inaccurate information that continues to come forth from the president his family and the white house that is leading to the longevity of the pandemic itself.”

Jim Carrey Sees Trump as Drug-Pushing Nero in Flames in New Cartoon

Trump, who was released from the hospital earlier this week after being treated for COVID-19, tweeted on Sunday that he is now “immune” to the coronavirus and is unable to spread it to others. “A total and complete sign off from White House Doctors yesterday. That means I can’t get it (immune), and can’t give it. Very nice to know!!!” he wrote, which Twitter has since flagged with a warning label noting that the tweet violates its rules about spreading “misleading and potentially harmful information related to COVID-19.”

Over the weekend, the president hosted another White House event with a masked, but not socially-distanced, crowd.

Last week, Dr. Bright resigned from the National Institute of Health and said the Trump administration “ignores scientific expertise, overrules public health guidance and disrespects career scientists,” according to CNN. A former employee of the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, Dr. Bright was called “a disgruntled employee” by Trump back in May.

The former Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority (BARDA) director doubled down on his criticism of Trump’s handling of the coronavirus Monday, saying that despite Trump’s claims that he was behind the vaccine from “day one,” the White House did not actually give the go-ahead on the coronavirus vaccine until April.

Fauci Says Quote in New Trump Ad Was Taken Out of Context, Without His Permission

“I was there on the inside on day one. I know that there was resistance and delays from the White House and from political officials who fund and encourage the development of vaccines early on,” Dr. Bright said. “It actually wasn’t until April 8 or April 10 that the secretary of HHS said maybe we should start urgently making a vaccine.”

Dr. Bright added that he met with Peter Navarro, Assistant to the President and Director of Trade and Manufacturing Policy, at the White House on Feb. 8 to advocate for billions in funding to go towards getting an early start on vaccines, but that his request was ignored.

“We didn’t get that support. The White House wasn’t behind it,” he said. “It wasn’t until April.”

“It is unbearably difficult to speak the truth in this administration,” Bright added. “Whenever anyone in this administration speaks up to tell the truth, to expose the lies… they are ridiculed, pushed aside, ostracized, and called many names.”

Watch the full clip below.

COVID-19 whistleblower Dr. @RickABright speaks out in a new doc on the Trump admin’s pandemic response and he tells us “there was resistance and delays from the White House and from political officials to fund and encourage the development of vaccines.” https://t.co/cVclFZQmjA pic.twitter.com/QM8NZXGQaf — The View (@TheView) October 12, 2020

In celebration of National Coming Out Day, reflect on these emotional, empowering and sometimes bizarre stories from show business. Ellen DeGeneres There's no room for argument -- the comedian and talk show host's 1997 Time magazine cover declaring "Yep, I'm Gay" is pop culture's flagship coming out story. Getty Images Elton John While the iconic singer has been synonymous with the LGBT community for decades, he didn’t come out formally until 1976 — at first telling Rolling Stone he was bisexual years before his partner Dav... Getty Images Jodie Foster While Foster's sexuality was a topic of discussion for decades in the press, her 2013 acceptance of the Cecil B. DeMille Award at the Golden Globes put any doubts to rest. In a speech that was wi... Getty Images Frank Ocean In a widely celebrated blog post in 2012, R&B singer and prolific songwriter Ocean revealed a tumultuous romantic relationship with another man. The admission was applauded for discussing the int... Getty Images Kristen Stewart While her early career was defined by the fever pitch over "The Twilight Saga" and her co-star/boyfriend Robert Pattinson, Stewart later pursued a low-key slate of indies and relationship with f... IFC Films Lance Bass Bass was the subject of mass heterosexual teen girl fantasy as a member of the boy band *NSync. In a 2006 People magazine interview, however, Bass' coming out launched a new generation of LGBT en... Getty Images Maria Bello The actress and producer started a small movement with her tome on fluid sexuality, "Whatever... Love is Love," published in 2015. It discussed how her female best friend became her significant other. TheWrap Anderson Cooper The CNN anchor had long ignored speculation over his sexuality until 2012. In an email with blogger Andrew Sullivan, Cooper wrote, "The fact is, I'm gay, always have been, always will be, and... Getty Images Amandla Stenberg The "Hunger Games" actress and millennial icon revealed in a Snapchat interview with TeenVogue that she identified as bisexual -- but later said even that term was too constricting, as it di... Getty Images Ricky Martin Ten years after "Livin' La Vida Loca" swept the globe, Martin revealed he was gay in a 2010 blog post on his official website. The father of two is still a musician and LGBT activist. Getty Images Cynthia Nixon "Sex and the City" star Cynthia Nixon's personal life became the fascination of bloggers and celebrity magazines after leaving her partner Danny Mozes for New York education activist Christine Marinoni... TheWrap Matt Bomer "American Horror Story" actor and marble-carved-cheekbones owner Bomer acknowledged his partner, publicist Simon Halls, and their three kids in an emotional humanitarian award speech in 2012. Getty Images Colton Haynes Beloved for both his physique and silly social media persona, the "Arrow" star hinted slyly he was not straight before formally coming out in 2016. His vagueness was criticized by others in Ho... Getty Images Robin Roberts The ABC anchor touched many by thanking her "longtime girlfriend, Amber," in a 2013 Facebook post updating fans about a recent bone marrow transplant. Getty Images Jason Collins Collins earned a place in history as the first openly gay athlete actively playing in one of the four major sports leagues in the U.S. The retired basketball player is still an activist. Getty Images Wentworth Miller The actor and screenwriter was the portrait of brute masculinity in the 2005 Fox series "Prison Break," which made his heartfelt coming out in 2013 -- and subsequent admission to body image an... Getty Images Reid Ewing After a blistering takedown of Hollywood and a wrenching chronicle of botched plastic surgery thanks to body dysmorphia, "Modern Family" actor Reid Ewing openly celebrated his sexuality in response t... Getty Images Barry Manilow At 73-years-young, singer Barry Manilow opened up about his sexuality for the first time in his long 50-year career. He invited People into his home to introdu... Garry Kief (left) and Barry Manilow. Getty Images Ellen Page "Juno" actress Ellen Page spoke at the Human Rights Campaign Time to Thrive supporting LGBT youth in 2014, but she surprised the audience in why she was there to begin with by using the occasion to come out hers... Shannon Purser "Stranger Things" actress Shannon Purser used Twitter in 2017 to say she was grappling with her sexuality. Within days of doing so, she revealed that she had only just told her family and friends that... Netflix Kevin Spacey In October 2017 at the height of the #MeToo movement, the Oscar-winning actor chose a truly awkward moment to publicly identify as gay -- shortly after he was accused of making sexual advances on ... Getty Images

(Tap photo and swipe to view gallery)