COVID Erodes Peak TV: Scripted Series Declined 7% in 2020

In news that will shock absolutely nobody, the amount of scripted TV series produced last year fell for the first time in years, thanks to production troubles caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. But now thanks to FX, we know just how much it dipped in 2020.

According to FX Research, the total number of scripted television series last year was 493, a 7% decline from 2019 (532). This combined total is inclusive of broadcast, basic cable, premium cable and streaming services. FX did not provide any further information including a breakdown of each platforms, as it has done in years past.

When the pandemic first hit the United States, it caused a months-long shutdown in production, with only animated series being able to largely stay on the air unaffected. Though some series have managed to film and finish production during the pandemic, it was still fewer than normal. Many shows that were supposed to premiere in 2020 were delayed until this year.

The declines came as new streaming services HBO Max and Peacock launched, brining forth a wave of new scripted originals like “The Flight Attendant” and “Saved by the Bell” reboot.