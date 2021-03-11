movie theater pandemic covid

Getty Images

COVID Killed Theaters’ 90-Day Exclusivity on New Movies – What Comes Next?

by | March 11, 2021 @ 3:57 PM

How COVID Changed Hollywood Special Report: “Studios still aren’t entirely sure how fast theaters will return to normal business this year,” one analyst says

The COVID-19 pandemic has put movie theaters in an existential battle unlike anything they have ever seen, permanently changing how films are released and how soon people can watch them at home. While theater owners are confident that the big-screen experience will draw millions back as theaters reopen in the coming months, the industry must adjust after studios killed the 90-day period of exclusivity that theaters had fought so long to preserve.

That 90-day theatrical window has been supplanted by a more complicated formula that will depend on the studio and the type of film, analysts say. In recent months, Warner Bros. has moved its entire 2021 slate to a day-and-date release format in theaters and HBO Max simultaneously, while Paramount announced less drastic plans to release upcoming blockbusters like “A Quiet Place — Part II” on its new Paramount+ service 45 days after theatrical release.

Become a member to read more.
Jeremy Fuster

Jeremy Fuster

Box Office Reporter • jeremy.fuster@thewrap.com

[ YOU MAY ALSO LIKE ]

Cinerama Dome

Los Angeles Movie Theaters Cleared to Reopen Next Week
masked singer game of talents

Ratings: Fox Tops NBC’s ‘Chicago’ Shows With ‘Masked Singer’ Season 5 Premiere, ‘Game of Talents’ Debut

Why CBS and Turner Have 900 Million Reasons to Welcome Back March Madness

Reunion Between NHL and ESPN Fixes a 17-Year-Old Mistake
Sunny Hostin on Soul of a Nation

Ratings: ABC News’ ‘Soul of a Nation’ Falls Behind Spanish-Language Shows
Meghan Markle tabloid coverage

Will UK Tabloids Face a Reckoning Over Meghan Markle Coverage?
Cinerama Dome

Los Angeles Movie Theaters Could Reopen Next Week
The Bachelor

Ratings: ABC Bounces Back With Part 1 of ‘The Bachelor’ Finale
meghan markle interview princess diana

Oprah’s Meghan-Harry Interview Was Just 1.4 Million Viewers Shy of Princess Diana’s 1995 Bombshell

Clubhouse Threat: Tech Giants That Should Be Most Worried
movie theaters nyc

4 Things We Learned From NYC’s Movie Theater Reopenings This Weekend