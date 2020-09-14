But NBC still dominates primetime

“Sunday Night Football” dropped double digits in TV ratings from its 2019 opening game, despite this year’s contest being far more competitive and featuring “America’s Team,” the Dallas Cowboys.

Still, NBC — and pigskin — dominated primetime. Due to the nature of live sports, the below Nielsen numbers for NBC and part of Fox’s night should be considered preliminary and subject to significant adjustment.

For now, this year’s first Sunday primetime of NFL action is down 23% in the key demo’s ratings and -20% in total viewers.

NBC was first in ratings with a 4.0 rating/22 share in the advertiser-coveted 18-49 demographic and in total viewers with an average of 12.6 million, according to preliminary numbers. Those initial numbers include pregame show “Football Night in America” and the Cowboys vs. Los Angeles Rams game.

Fox was second in ratings with a 2.1/11 and in viewers with 7 million. At 7, NFL overruns, primarily the Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. New Orleans Saints game, posted a 4.9/28 and 16.4 million viewers. Postgame show “The OT” at 7:30 put up a 4.0/22 and 13.1 million viewers. At 8, a “Masked Singer” special landed a 1.3/7 and 4.7 million viewers. Another special at 9, this one a preview of Fox’s 2020 fall programming, had a 0.6/3 and 2.1 million viewers. A repeat followed.

CBS was third in ratings with a 0.7/4 and in viewers with 3.9 million. At 7, “60 Minutes” got a 0.9/5 and 7.7 million viewers. “Big Brother” at 8 had a 1.0/5 and 4.4 million viewers. The final two hours of primetime was occupied by “Love Island,” which averaged a 0.5/3 and 1.8 million viewers.

ABC and Univision tied for fourth in ratings, both with a 0.4/2. ABC was fourth in total viewers with 2.6 million, Univision was fifth with 1.2 million. ABC (perhaps wisely) aired all reruns last night.

Telemundo was sixth in ratings with a 0.3/2 and in viewers with 867,000.

The CW was seventh in ratings with a 0.1/0 and in viewers with 396,000. The “Fridge Wars” season finale at 8 had a 0.1/0 and 310,000 viewers. A repeat followed.