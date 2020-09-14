Photo by Harry How/Getty Images

Ratings: Cowboys Can’t Stop ‘Sunday Night Football’ Opener From Dropping Double Digits vs 2019

by | September 14, 2020 @ 8:37 AM

But NBC still dominates primetime

“Sunday Night Football” dropped double digits in TV ratings from its 2019 opening game, despite this year’s contest being far more competitive and featuring “America’s Team,” the Dallas Cowboys.

Still, NBC — and pigskin — dominated primetime. Due to the nature of live sports, the below Nielsen numbers for NBC and part of Fox’s night should be considered preliminary and subject to significant adjustment.

For now, this year’s first Sunday primetime of NFL action is down 23% in the key demo’s ratings and -20% in total viewers.

Also Read: Brave or Stupid? How CBS and ABC's Originals Held Up Against NFL Kickoff Game

NBC was first in ratings with a 4.0 rating/22 share in the advertiser-coveted 18-49 demographic and in total viewers with an average of 12.6 million, according to preliminary numbers. Those initial numbers include pregame show “Football Night in America” and the Cowboys vs. Los Angeles Rams game.

Fox was second in ratings with a 2.1/11 and in viewers with 7 million. At 7, NFL overruns, primarily the Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. New Orleans Saints game, posted a 4.9/28 and 16.4 million viewers. Postgame show “The OT” at 7:30 put up a 4.0/22 and 13.1 million viewers. At 8, a “Masked Singer” special landed a 1.3/7 and 4.7 million viewers. Another special at 9, this one a preview of Fox’s 2020 fall programming, had a 0.6/3 and 2.1 million viewers. A repeat followed.

CBS was third in ratings with a 0.7/4 and in viewers with 3.9 million. At 7, “60 Minutes” got a 0.9/5 and 7.7 million viewers. “Big Brother” at 8 had a 1.0/5 and 4.4 million viewers. The final two hours of primetime was occupied by “Love Island,” which averaged a 0.5/3 and 1.8 million viewers.

Also Read: NBC's 2020 NFL Kickoff Game Loses 11% of Last Year's Audience

ABC and Univision tied for fourth in ratings, both with a 0.4/2. ABC was fourth in total viewers with 2.6 million, Univision was fifth with 1.2 million. ABC (perhaps wisely) aired all reruns last night.

Telemundo was sixth in ratings with a 0.3/2 and in viewers with 867,000.

The CW was seventh in ratings with a 0.1/0 and in viewers with 396,000. The “Fridge Wars” season finale at 8 had a 0.1/0 and 310,000 viewers. A repeat followed.

Notable Athletes Who Have Opted Out of 2020 Seasons Over COVID-19 Concerns (Photos)

  • Buster Posey Getty Images
  • David Price Getty Images
  • Ian Desmond Getty Images
  • Ryan Zimmerman Getty Images
  • Nick Markakis Getty Images
  • Mike Leake Getty Images
  • Felix Hernandez Getty Images
  • Joe Ross Getty Images
  • Jordan Hicks St. Louis Cardinals Getty Images
  • Michael Kopech Getty Images
  • Yoenis Cespedes Getty Images
  • Getty Images
  • Lorenzo Cain Getty Images
  • Getty Images
  • Getty Images
  • Getty Images
  • Getty Images
  • Getty Images
  • Getty Images
  • Getty Images
  • Getty Images
  • Getty Images
  • Getty Images
  • Getty Images
  • Getty Images
  • Getty Images
  • Getty Images
  • Getty Images
  • Getty Images
  • Getty Images
  • Getty Images
  • Getty Images
  • Getty Images
  • Getty Images
  • Ja'Wuan James Getty Images
  • Getty Images
1 of 38

U.S. pro sports are back in action, but many are deciding to sit out

Major U.S. professional sports like the NBA and MLB have returned (the NFL is getting started on it 2020 season), but not everyone will play over concerns of the coronavirus pandemic.

View In Gallery

Tony Maglio

Tony Maglio

TV Editor • tony.maglio@thewrap.com • Twitter: @tonymaglio

[ YOU MAY ALSO LIKE ]

DraftKings Stock Soars to Record High After Exclusive Content Deal With ESPN
Streaming

Half of Americans Pay for Two or More of the ‘Big 4’ Streaming Services
Judge Judy

Who Is Primed to Replace ‘Judge Judy’ on the Syndication Throne?
Mulan 2020 Liu Yifei

‘Mulan’ Is Sinking at the Chinese Box Office, and Here Are 3 Reasons Why

How Songtradr Became the Amazon of Music Licensing – And Doubled Artists’ Earnings Since the Pandemic
Julie and the Phantoms

The Secret to Writing Songs for TV From Veterans of ‘Empire,’ ‘Smash’ and ‘Julie and The Phantoms’
holey moley football nfl love island ratings

Brave or Stupid? How CBS and ABC’s Originals Held Up Against NFL Kickoff Game
black boys

How ‘Black Boys’ Director Confronted ‘Pervasive’ White Fear, Including Her Own, in Doc About Black Men
Houston Texans v Kansas City Chiefs

NBC’s 2020 NFL Kickoff Game Loses 11% of Last Year’s Audience

From Kelly Clarkson to Drew Barrymore, Why Daytime Talk Shows Are Making a Comeback
Podcast

Why iHeartMedia CEO Bob Pittman Is Doubling Down on Podcasts
KEEP READING..

The news you
need now, more
than ever.

The news
you need now,
more than ever.

See Subscription Options

Already a member? Login

Try PRO today
FOR FREE

LIMITED
TIME
Sign up for
WrapPRO for
70% off
Back to theWrap