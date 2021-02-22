In an ironic turn of events, the American Conservative Union uninvited an anti-Semitic speaker from its annual Conservative Political Action Conference, which was promoted this year with the theme “America Uncanceled.”

“We have just learned that someone we invited to CPAC has expressed reprehensible views that have no home with our conference or our organization. The individual will not be participating at our conference,” CPAC tweeted on Monday.

The speaker in question, the online commentator Young Pharaoh, has spewed a number of anti-Semitic remarks to his followers, including referring to Jewish people as “thieving fake Jews,” claiming that “all the censorship & pedophilia on social media is being done by Israeli Jews” and that Judaism is a “complete lie” and “made up for political gain.” He has also promoted QAnon and Pizzagate conspiracy theories and falsely said media, social media and other big tech companies are “controlled by CCP & Israel through Jewish CEO & corrupt Democrats.”

After learning of his invitation being withdrawn, Young Pharaoh tweeted that the move amounted to “censorship.”

“THIS IS #CENSORSHIP AT ITS BEST! ALL BECAUSE I SAID ‘I DO NOT BELIEVE IN THE VALIDITY OF #JUDAISM AND AM WILLING TO PLACE $50,000 ON MY SELF TO DEBATE THE TOP #JEWISH RABBI,'” he tweeted in all-caps.