‘Crazy Rich Asians’ Co-Writer Adele Lim to Make Directorial Debut With Untitled Comedy Starring Ashley Park

Adele Lim will make her directorial debut with an untitled comedy starring “Emily in Paris” actress Ashley Park.

The R-rating intended comedy will follow four Asian American women as they set off on a journey to Asia to find their birth mothers.

Lionsgate and Point Grey Pictures will produce the film together, with Point Grey’s Seth Rogen, Evan Goldberg, James Weaver, and Josh Fagen producing the film. Meredith Wieck and Chisom Ude will oversee the project for Lionsgate.

Lim previously co-wrote “Crazy Rich Asians” and Disney’s “Raya and the Last Dragon,” and has also written for television shows “Private Practice,” “One Tree Hill,” “Reign,” “Lethal Weapon,” and “Dynasty.” Lim is represented by Verve and attorney Lev Ginsburg.

Cherry Chevapravatdumrong (“Awkafina is Nora From Queens,” “Family Guy) and Teresa Hsiao (“Awkafina is Nora From Queens”) will write the project based on a story from Lim, Chevapravatdumrong and Hsiao. The three will produce the project alongside Point Grey producers.

“This journey began with me, Cherry and Teresa – my friends and comedy writing heroes – wanting to tell a story with characters who look like us, about women who are messy and thirsty, but have so much heart,” Lim said.

Besides “Emily in Paris” Park also stars in Peacock’s “Girls5Eva” and recently finished filming the Bleecker Street film “Mr. Malcolm’s List.” Park has been nominated for a Tony and Grammy, and earned nominations from the Critics Choice Award and MTV Movie & TV Awards on behalf of her role in “Emily in Paris.”

Park is represented by Creative Artists Agency, Brookside Artist Management, and Michael Auerbach at Jackoway Austen Tyerman Wertheimer Mandelbaum Morris Bernstein Trattner Klein.

Production for the film is expected to begin this fall.