Creating Unity Through The #AloneTogether Campaign (Sponsored)

In an effort to support audiences and communities around the world during this time of unprecedented change, media and entertainment companies joined together to launch the #AloneTogether campaign. It’s designed to drive awareness about the importance of social distancing and promote a sense of unity.

Created by the ViacomCBS Entertainment and Youth brands and distributed widely via a partnership with the Ad Council, the campaign has extended with support from additional partners, including iHeartMedia, Clear Channel Outdoor, Verizon Media, Twitter, and Snapchat. Television personalities–including Trevor Noah, Justine Valentine, Stephen Colbert, Debi Mazar, and Pauly D–have also lent their voices and found creative ways to drive awareness.

“We initiated this campaign to ensure that people around the world understand the importance of staying at home for the safety and health of everyone, as well as to support our fans at this moment,” says Jacqueline Parkes, CMO & EVP, Digital Studios for ViacomCBS’ Entertainment & Youth Brands.

To learn more about the campaign, visit AloneTogether.comor ViaCBS.com/news.