The 3 Best Movies on HBO Max This Week

It’s Oscar nomination week, and HBO Max has several strong contenders. But if you’ve already seen movies like “One Battle After Another,” “Sinners,” “Sorry, Baby” and “Weapons,” the streaming service still has you covered. Anyone hoping to scratch an Academy Awards itch can check out beloved Oscar winners from years past, including a classic romance, a wonderful animated feature and the greatest Best Picture winner of the past 26 years.

Here are the three best movies streaming on HBO Max this week.

"Casablanca" Any young movie watchers who haven't seen "Casablanca" should do themselves a favor. Michael Curtiz's 1942 romantic drama, written by Julius J. Epstein, Philip G. Epstein and Howard Koch, belongs on a lot of greatest lists. It's one of the greatest Best Picture winners of all time, one of the greatest romance films of all time, one of the greatest war films of all time — simply put, it's one of the greatest films of all time. Not an element of this film makes it anything less than enthralling. Humphrey Bogart and Ingrid Bergman's lead performances are intoxicating. Max Steiner's music is iconic. The screenplay, rife with political allegory and brilliant characters, is wholly engaging. "Casablanca" is a total masterpiece always worth a revisit — especially with the Oscars on the brain.

Sideshow/Janus “Flow” In 2025, Gints Zilbalodis’ “Flow” became a little engine that could at the Academy Awards. The dialogue-free film, animated entirely on Blender, follows a cat who attempts to survive a flood in a mysterious post-apocalyptic landscape, forming a group of animal companions along the way. Every frame of “Flow” is both gorgeous and captivating, making it both an easy and a highly enjoyable watch. Not only did the movie become the first independent film to win Best Animated Feature at the Academy Awards, but it also picked up a second nomination as Latvia’s entry to Best International Feature. Both the nomination and the win are wholly deserved.