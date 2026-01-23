Margot Robbie Got Jealous of ‘Wuthering Heights’ Co-Stars in Jacob Elordi’s Scenes Without Her: ‘He’s Mine!’

Margot Robbie got jealous of her “Wuthering Heights” co-stars when they got to act opposite Jacob Elordi instead of her.

In an interview with Vogue Australia, the two stars interviewed one another and they both said they missed the other when acting with other co-stars in the upcoming adaptation. Robbie went so far as to say she was jealous when Elordi shared scenes with people that were not her.

“I really didn’t like shooting when Margot wasn’t there,” Elordi began.

“I hated shooting when you weren’t there,” Robbie agreed.

The two remembered a part of the shoot where Robbie was off working on scenes with co-star Shazad Latif and Elordi with Alison Oliver. Despite enjoying working with the two, they both agreed it felt off not sharing the screen together on those days.

“I was like, this is just not right,” Robbie recalled. “Love them more than anything. But I was like, he’s mine!”

Earlier in the week, Robbie opened up even more about her time on the set with Elordi. She admitted the two got close fast – which is the norm for her when she joins a new project.

“I’m so co-dependent with people I work with, and I love everyone so much, and I’m always that person who’s so devastated when a job’s over and I never want it to end,” she told Fandango. “I think I developed that quite quickly with Jacob, too.”

“Wuthering Heights” opens in theaters Feb. 13, just in time for Valentine’s Day. It stars Robbie and Elordi and is directed by Emerald Fennell.

First footage from the feature was released Friday via Warner Bros. Pictures, giving audiences a taste of what Robbie and Elordi are talking about in terms of their chemistry. Playing Catherine and Heathcliff, respectively, the scene (embedded above) shows the pair sitting in a field and reflecting on how their lives would look different if they were rich.

Catherine (Robbie) eventually storms off when Heathcliff indicates he’d be interested in marrying a woman that’s not her.

Talk about jealousy!