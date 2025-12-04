Margot Robbie Praises ‘Wuthering Heights’ Co-Star Jacob Elordi as ‘Our Generation’s Daniel Day-Lewis’

Margot Robbie has offered some high praise for her “Wuthering Heights” co-star, Jacob Elordi, defending him from criticism over his casting as the film’s iconic, tortured male lead, Heathcliff.

There has been some controversy surrounding Elordi’s role in “Saltburn” writer-director Emerald Fennell’s new film adaptation of “Wuthering Heights” ever since he was cast as Heathcliff, a character who is described in Emily Brontë’s original 1847 novel as “dark-skinned.” Robbie, who stars in the film opposite Elordi as the Cathy to his Heathcliff, has assured fans of the novel that they not need worry about the actor’s performance.

“I saw him play Heathcliff. And he is Heathcliff,” Robbie told British Vogue in an interview published Thursday, when asked about Elordi’s controversial casting as the enduring “Wuthering Heights” character. “I’d say, just wait. Trust me, you’ll be happy.”

“It’s a character that has this lineage of other great actors who’ve played him, from Laurence Olivier to Richard Burton and Ralph Fiennes to Tom Hardy. To be a part of that is special,” Robbie added. “He’s incredible and I believe in him so much.” In case that was not high enough praise, Robbie added: “I honestly think he’s our generation’s Daniel Day-Lewis.”

Robbie, notably, has also come under some fire for her casting as Cathy, a character who is described as brunette in Brontë’s novel and younger than Robbie is in real life. To the latter point, Fennell told Vogue that Robbie’s Cathy is older in her adaptation of “Wuthering Heights,” describing the character as in her mid-20s to early 30s throughout the film.

For her part, Robbie said she understands the backlash to her casting. “I get it,” the three-time Oscar nominee revealed. “There’s nothing else to go off at this point until people see the movie.”

Only time will tell whether or not Elordi’s career ends up being as impressive and accomplished as Robbie predicts. The actor is coming off his most acclaimed film performance to date following his recent, transformative turn as The Creature in director Guillermo del Toro’s “Frankenstein.”

“Wuthering Heights” does not mark Elordi’s first collaboration with Fennell, either. He previously starred as Felix Catton in the filmmaker’s 2023 psychological thriller, “Saltburn.”

“Wuthering Heights” is set to hit theaters on Feb. 13, 2026.