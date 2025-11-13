Margot Robbie and Jacob Elordi Get Hot and Heavy in New ‘Wuthering Heights’ Trailer

“Wuthering Heights,” Emerald Fennell’s new take on Emily Brontë’s 1847 novel, starring Margot Robbie and Jacob Elordi, arrives in theaters just in time for Valentine’s Day 2026. And thanks to a brand-new trailer, which you can watch below, we have a hot-and-heavy look at the starry adaptation.

Above all, “Wuthering Heights” looks absolutely ravishing, with work from Swedish cinematographer Linus Sandgren, who shot Fennell’s “Saltburn,” really pumping up the images until you can’t help but swoon. He shot the movie earlier this year using 35mm VistaVision cameras, and you can tell.

Of course, Robbie and Elordi seem to be giving their all as Catherine Earnshaw and Heathcliff, respectively, even if the decision to cast Elordi in the role has led to some backlash. (The character has been described as “dark-skinned” in the novel but has previously been portrayed by everyone from Laurence Olivier to Tom Hardy.)

Hong Chau, Alison Olivier (another “Saltburn” vet) and Shazad Latif also star in “Wuthering Heights.”

Maybe the most exciting aspect of the movie is the fact that Charli XCX will provide an entire album’s worth of songs for the release; so far she’s released “House,” with the Velvet Underground’s John Cale, and “Chains of Love,” which you can hear in the new trailer.

“I called Emerald and asked her what she was hoping for from my read of the script. She coyly suggested ‘A song?’ and I suggested ‘An album?’ because why not?” Charli XCX wrote on her Substack. “I wanted to dive into persona, into a world that felt undeniably raw, wild, sexual, gothic, British, tortured and full of actual real sentences, punctuation and grammar. Without a cigarette or a pair of sunglasses in sight, it was all totally other from the life I was currently living.”

“Wuthering Heights” will make you swoon starting on Feb. 13.