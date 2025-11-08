Jacob Elordi Explains Why the 11-Hour Makeup Routine for ‘Frankenstein’ Was ‘the Perfect Amount of Time’ | Video

Jacob Elordi didn’t mind the 11 hours it took to transform into his full “Frankenstein” role — even though it all happened before he was ever able to shoot a scene in character.

During an appearance on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” Friday, Elordi said the lengthy experience in the makeup chair gave him ample time to truly immerse himself into the role.

“Well, it’s kind of, it was actually like the perfect amount of time. You don’t get that much time when you’re filming to be able to get into something,” he explained.

He then added, “Yeah, so it was like the perfect amount of time to be able to sort of leave all of this stuff behind and sort of become something else, I guess. Hopefully.”

The actor was also asked about his walk in the film, something he developed for the character.

“First of all, I thought about what it would be like to, you know, when you’re trying to wake your foot up when you’ve been sitting on it for too long,” he said. “And it’s not listening to your brain. Things like that, like how would somebody else’s foot move on your body?”

He also worked with a Butoh teacher, who helped him understand the Japanese dance that often incorporates darker themes and used that to develop his character’s movement.

Watch the interview with Jacob Elordi in the video above.