Guillermo del Toro’s ‘Frankenstein’ Trailer Reveals Jacob Elordi’s Monster

Netflix celebrated the start of October on Wednesday with a new trailer for Guillermo del Toro’s “Frankenstein” — this time, more from the point of view of Jacob Elordi’s creature.

“My maker told his tale, and I will tell you mine,” he says atop the new teaser, which offers a first look at his monster.

The remainder of the video keeps the plot intentionally vague while also setting up the atmosphere and giving a look at some of Elordi’s co-stars, Oscar Isaac, Mia Goth and Christoph Waltz.

“He needs to feel like a baby, and then he needs to feel like a philosopher, like a man,” del Toro told Tudum of his patchwork monster. “He’s working with a bunch of mutilated corpses … This is a resurrected soldier out of a mass grave, basically.”

Play video

“There’s a real innocence in the way she moves and the way that she loves,” Elordi added — not of Goth’s Elizabeth Lavenza, but rather his real-life pet golden retriever, from whom he found inspiration for his character.

“Frankenstein” premiered at the Venice Film Festival in August and is set to hit select theaters on Oct. 17 before streaming Nov. 7 on Netflix.