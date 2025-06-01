Guillermo del Toro’s ‘Frankenstein’ Unveils Freaky First Teaser

Guillermo del Toro’s “Frankenstein” approaches.

The new retelling of the Mary Shelley classic stars Oscar Isaac as the mad Victor Frankenstein, Jacob Elordi as the creature and Mia Goth as Victor’s fiancée, arrives on Netflix this November. The first teaser for the movie, which debuted at Netflix’s Tudum event in Los Angeles, is available now.

Based on the footage, del Toro seems to be incorporating elements from the original novel, as well as the classic Universal monster movie iteration (Christoph Waltz plays Dr. Pretorious, a character created for “Bride of Frankenstein,” released by Universal in 1935). There are also elements clearly drawn from the Bernie Wrightson-illustrated comic book version of the story, which was first published by Marvel Comics in 1983. The creature’s sinewy physique and long, stringy black hair is drawn directly from this version of the character.

The visuals, of course, are out of this world – the blood-red gloves, the red-lined casket and the giant green towers, perfect for funneling electricity into a reanimated corpse. Beware.

Watch it below:

“Frankenstein” marks del Toro’s first feature since his Oscar-winning stop-motion feature “Pinocchio” was released by Netflix in 2022. “Frankenstein” has long been a passion project for the director, who started talking about the project back in 2007. For a number of years, he had developed the project at Universal, where it would have fit more snugly into its history of classic Universal Monsters. By 2016 he had said that he had been wanting to make the movie for 25 years, once again identifying it as his dream project. Following the success of “Pinocchio,” Netflix revived the project (it’s alive!), with del Toro assembling his cast and setting out to make his dream a reality.

“Frankenstein” roars onto Netflix this November.