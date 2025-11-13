Netflix’s ‘Frankenstein’ Debuts at No. 1 on Streaming Top 10 | Chart

Halloween may be behind us, but streaming viewers are clearly still in the mood for some chills. Even though it arrived on streaming a week after trick-or-treating, “Frankenstein” had a monstrous debut, topping the Samba TV Weekly Wrap streaming chart in a week full of high-voltage titles.

A total of 1.8 million U.S. households watched Oscar-winning director Guillermo del Toro’s take on the classic monster story in the first three days it was available, helping it debut at the top of the chart.

“Frankenstein” is, of course, a Netflix title, which means the streaming giant has had the most-watched streaming program for 11 weeks in a row, and 22 of the past 23 weeks. With big titles like “Stranger Things” on the horizon, Netflix may dominate for the rest of the year.

Or, it may not. In second place this week is “Tulsa King,” the Paramount+ drama. The show has been a mainstay near the top of the chart since it started up its third season, but it hasn’t been able to overcome any of its Netflix competitors. With just two more episodes to go in the season, will it have the juice to punch through to the top spot?

In third place this week is the Netflix rom-com series “Nobody Wants This.” It’s followed by last week’s number one, “A House of Dynamite,” another Netflix title topped by yet another Oscar-winning director, Kathryn Bigelow.

“Death by Lightning,” a dramatic retelling of the assassination of President James A. Garfield, is fifth this week, marking another strong Netflix debut.

Disney+ gets in on the action with “The Fantastic Four: First Steps.” The summer blockbuster had already made half a billion dollars at the box office before arriving on streaming last week. In its first five days on Disney+, Marvel’s First Family drove 92% more viewership than it had seen over its first five days on PVOD.

“I Love LA” on HBO Max makes its chart debut in seventh place this week. The comedy premiered on Nov. 2 and needed a full week of viewership to build up enough steam to climb onto the chart. It’s good news for HBO Max, which dominated the Wrap Report earlier this year, but has been largely quiet since the summer.

We’re back to Netflix with season four of “The Witcher” landing in eighth. With Liam Hemsworth taking over the titular role from Henry Cavill, the fourth season debut suffered a 35% drop in viewership compared to last season.

“The Great British Baking Show” (also on Netflix) returns to the chart this week, landing in ninth.

Finally, in tenth is “KPop Demon Hunters,” giving it a mind-blowing 19 consecutive weeks in the Top 10.

Turning the dial to linear, it was time for “Dancing with the Stars” to shine, as the title tops the chart this week.

In a change of pace, half the chart belongs to scripted series: “Tracker,” on CBS, is second, followed by “Chicago Med,” on NBC, in third, and “Chicago Fire” in sixth. “NCIS” comes in seventh this week, while ABC’s “9-1-1” is ninth.

Sprinkled throughout the rest of the chart, we have three airings of “Wheel of Fortune,” along with one episode of “Jeopardy!” in tenth.

The Wrap Report provides an exclusive first look at the most-watched movies and TV series from the past week across both streaming and linear television, sourced from viewership trends collected from Samba TV’s panel of more than 3 million households, balanced to the U.S. Census.