Which Streaming Services Deliver the Best Value to Subscribers? | Chart

A wave of recent and upcoming price increases is reshaping the value equation for consumers in the streaming market. By plotting platforms’ monthly subscription costs against the demand for their movie and TV catalogs, Parrot Analytics’ Streaming Economics data shows which services deliver the most audience value per dollar and which ones may now be testing subscriber patience.

Apple TV+: Prestige at a Premium

Apple TV+ raised its ad-free monthly price from $9.99 to $12.99 at the end of August, moving it deeper into the “overpriced” zone of the chart. To put this into context, Apple TV+ now costs the same as Paramount+ Premium, despite having only about one-fifth of the total demand for shows and movies on the platform. That could be a tough pill to swallow for price-sensitive consumers.

The streamer may be betting on two differentiators. First, its catalog is almost entirely made up of exclusive content, which is a more powerful draw for subscribers who won’t be able to find this content anywhere else. Second, the prestige reputation of Apple TV+ may justify charging a premium even if its overall library demand lags competitors. We recently saw the platform rack up wins at the Emmys, and its originals have had higher average demand recently than other “prestige” brands like HBO and FX. The latest price increase will test how willing consumers are to shell out for premium content.

Peacock vs. Paramount+: Diverging Value Stories

In July, the cost of Peacock Premium jumped by $3 per month, making it significantly more expensive than Paramount+. Previously, Peacock’s higher catalog demand compared to Paramount+ made a slight price premium reasonable, and both platforms looked to be priced in line with the competition. Now, Paramount+ can arguably position itself as the best value streamer.

Disney’s Strategic Bundle Play

Disney offers multiple price points between its standalone and bundled offerings, both ad-supported and ad-free. However, where the company has announced it will raise prices in October tells a story about how it is strategically managing its portfolio of streaming services. The cost of a standalone ad-free Disney+ subscription will increase by $3 to $18.99/month.

This means both Hulu and Disney+ will cost $18.99 on their own, and the bundled offering will be only $1 more expensive. That pricing sets up the Disney+/Hulu bundle as the clear winner in terms of value. With more than double the demand of most competitors for only $1 more than either standalone service, Disney is steering subscribers toward the bundle in a textbook upsell strategy.

Netflix Remains Strong on Value

We last examined this pricing analysis following Netflix’s price increase at the start of the year. Even immediately after the price hike, Netflix looked attractively priced for what it offered subscribers. As rivals have implemented their own price increases, Netflix’s competitive value proposition has only increased this year. At $17.99, it offers the best demand-per-dollar value for a standalone service, reinforcing its position as the baseline service most households keep.

Price hikes are unavoidable, but the demand-to-price ratio makes clear which streamers can credibly justify them. Apple TV+ is leaning on prestige, Peacock risks eroding value, Paramount+ is emerging as the hidden bargain, and Disney is driving customers toward its bundle.