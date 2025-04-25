Netflix Is the Streamer Best Positioned to Raise Prices Without Risking Subscriber Exodus | Charts

Amid choppy seas for markets, investors were looking to Netflix’s earnings last week for good news. The company has reported a string of stellar results in the past year as it has continued to cement its dominance in the streaming arena.

This was the first quarter where the company stopped reporting on subscriber numbers as it seeks to shift market focus towards financial metrics, and the results highlighted improving financial metrics that largely exceeded analyst expectations. Markets reacted positively with the company’s share price up following the announcement and several analysts raising their price targets.

In particular, Netflix highlighted a 13% revenue growth year over year in the first quarter attributing it to both membership growth as well as price increases in key markets like the U.S.,