Netflix Is the Streamer Best Positioned to Raise Prices Without Risking Subscriber Exodus | Charts

The streamer has a higher demand for its total catalog compared to others, and is still a relative bargain

Charlotte Ritchie and Penn Badgley in "You" Season 4 (Credit: Netflix)

Amid choppy seas for markets, investors were looking to Netflix’s earnings last week for good news.  The company has reported a string of stellar results in the past year as it has continued to cement its dominance in the streaming arena. 

This was the first quarter where the company stopped reporting on subscriber numbers as it seeks to shift market focus towards financial metrics, and the results highlighted improving financial metrics that largely exceeded analyst expectations.  Markets reacted positively with the company’s share price up following the announcement and several analysts raising their price targets.

In particular, Netflix highlighted a 13% revenue growth year over year in the first quarter attributing it to both membership growth as well as price increases in key markets like the U.S.,

Christofer Hamilton

Christofer Hamilton is an industry insights manager at Parrot Analytics, a WrapPRO partner. For more from Parrot Analytics, visit their website. For more from WrapPRO’s partners, visit the Data and Analysis Hub.

