Netflix Stock Hits All-Time High of $1,101 per Share, Up 98% Year Over Year

Netflix shares hit a new all-time high after breaking past the $1,000 per share mark during Thursday’s trading session.

The streaming king, which recently smashed Wall Street expectations for its first quarter of 2025 and officially stopped disclosing subscriber numbers on a quarterly basis, climbed as high as $1,101 per share. As of market close, Netflix had settled at $1,096.87 per share, up 4.5%, with a market capitalization of $466.8 billion.

The stock is up 158% in the past five years, 97.5% in the past year, 23.7% year to date, 45.3% in the past six months, 12.8% in the past month and 13% in the past five days.

The milestone comes as Netflix has been viewed as a safe haven amid economic uncertainty created by President Donald Trump’s tariff policy. While tariffs don’t directly impact TV shows and films, it could have an indirect impact on Hollywood in areas such as advertising and consumer spending.

“We take some comfort in the fact that entertainment historically has been pretty resilient in tougher economic times,” Netflix co-CEO Greg Peters recently told analysts during its first quarter earnings call for 2025 last week. “Netflix specifically also has been generally quite resilient, and we haven’t seen any major impacts during those tougher times, albeit, of course, over a much shorter history.”

During the quarter, Netflix revenue grew 12.5% to $10.5 billion, driven by higher pricing and higher-than-forecasted subscription and ad revenue, the latter of which the company said is still “very small.” The company remains on track to reach “sufficient scale” with its ad-supported offering in 2025. Profits for the quarter came in at $2.89 billion, compared to $2.33 billion a year ago, while operating income grew 31.7% to $3.35 billion.

Looking ahead, Netflix has maintained its revenue guidance of $43.5 billion to $44.5 billion in 2025 and an operating margin of 29%. It expects content expenses will grow in the third and fourth quarters on a year over year basis.

In the second quarter of 2025, it expects revenue to grow 15.4% to $11.04 billion as it sees a full quarter benefit from pricing changes and continued subscriber and ad revenue growth. It also anticipates net income of $3.06 billion, earnings per share of $7.03, operating income growth of 33.3% to $3.68 billion and an operating margin of 33%.

But it has also set lofty longer-term targets: to reach a market capitalization of $1 trillion, 410 million subscribers and roughly $9 billion in global ad sales by 2030. It is aiming to double its revenue and triple operating income from $39 billion and $10 billion last year, respectively.

Netflix co-CEO Ted Sarandos has downplayed the leaked figures as a “long-term ambition” rather than guidance. But he acknowledged during Semafor’s World Economy Summit on Wednesday that there’s a “linear growth path” and “enormous room to grow” in the core businesses Netflix is in.

“In the previous five years, we’ve doubled our revenue, we grew profits 10 times and we grew our market cap three times. So there’s a path to it, obviously, but it all is incredibly dependent on executing well,” Sarandos said.