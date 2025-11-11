Guillermo del Toro’s ‘Frankenstein’ Comes to Life on Netflix With Nearly 30 Million Views in 3 Days

Guillermo del Toro’s “Frankenstein” debuted to impressive viewership in its first weekend on Netflix, with the Oscar Isaac and Jacob Elordi-led adaptation reaching nearly 30 million views in three days.

After a limited theatrical release beginning on Oct. 17, “Frankenstein” landed on Netflix on Nov. 7, and drummed up 29.1 million views in its first three days on the platform, landing the movie atop Netflix’s top 10 list of movies for the week of Nov. 3.

It’s a notably larger audience than the Netflix debut of Kathryn Bigelow’s “A House of Dynamite,” which tallied up 22.1 million views in its first three days on the streamer following its theatrical release, which similarly brought the movie atop the Netflix top 10 week. “A House of Dynamite” grew to 31.6 million views in its second week, and by its third week it went down to 10.2 million views, taking the third spot on the list this week.

“KPop Demon Hunters” was the second most-watched movie of the week, holding strong with 12.4 million views in its 21st week in the top 10. “KPop Demon Hunters” has notably not ticked too far down on the list despite being released months ago.

On the TV side, “The Witcher” Season 4 rose atop the English-language TV list in its second week on the streamer with 7.4 million views, remaining steady from its viewership during its debut week. Unlike last week, which saw “Nobody Wants This” Season 2 overtake “The Witcher” Season 4, this week saw viewership for “The Witcher” outpace “Nobody Wants This,” which scored 4.8 million views.

“Bad Influencer” came next with 4 million views, while “Selling Sunset” Season 9 scored 3.6 million views and “Death by Lightning” debuted to 3.2 million views. “Squid Game: The Challenge” Season 2 likewise debuted 3.2 million views.

Ahead of the debut of “Stranger Things” later this month, Season 1 was pulled into the top 10 with 2.8 million views in the No. 8 spot on the list, outpacing the Nov. 3 installment of “Monday Night Raw” and “The Bad Guys: Breaking In” Season 1.