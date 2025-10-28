Kathryn Bigelow’s ‘A House of Dynamite’ Explodes With 22.1 Million Views in First 3 Days on Netflix

Kathryn Bigelow’s “A House of Dynamite” drummed up impressive viewership in its first weekend on Netflix.

The thriller, which had a limited theatrical release before landing on Netflix on Oct. 24, tallied up 22.1 million views in its first three days on the streamer, climbing to the top of Netflix’s most-watched movie list for the week of Oct. 20. Viewership for “A House of Dynamite” outpaced that of “The Perfect Neighbor” by just a hair, with the documentary bringing in 20.2 million views in its second week.

“A House of Dynamite,” which depicts the immediate response within the U.S. government to the deployment of a single unattributed nuclear missile, drew criticism from the Pentagon, which called real-world testing “a vastly different story.”

Behind “A House of Dynamite” and “The Perfect Neighbor” on the film list was “KPop Demon Hunter,” which scored another 14.6 million views in its nineteenth week on Netflix, as well as “The Woman in Cabin 10,” which brought in 9.9 million views.

On the TV side, “Nobody Wants This” Season 2 debuted as the week’s top English-language TV show with 8.6 million views, while “The Diplomat” Season 3 followed closely behind with 6.3 million views in its second week on the streamer, growing from its debut viewership of 4.8 million.

“Boots,” which, like “A House of Dynamite,” drew criticism from the Pentagon, took the No. 3 spot on the TV list with 5.6 million views, surpassing “Monster: The Ed Gein Story,” which scored 5.1 million views in its fourth week on the platform.

The new installments of “The Diplomat” and “Nobody Wants This” boosted their previous seasons into the week’s top 10 TV list, with the first seasons of “The Diplomat” and “Nobody Wants This” both bringing in 2 million views. That’s just shy of the viewership for “Wayward,” which scored 2.2 million views in its fifth week.