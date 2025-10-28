‘NCIS’ Legend Mark Harmon Sets Guest Star Appearance for ‘Origins’ Crossover Event

“NCIS: Origins” will catch up with present-day Leroy Jethro Gibbs as part of its big crossover with the flagship series in November.

Franchise legend Mark Harmon is set to make a special guest appearance in the Nov. 11 episode of the 1990s-set CBS spinoff, which will feature its first crossover event with “NCIS.” Airing on Veterans Day, the episode sees as younger Gibbs (Austin Stowell) and the team investigate the small-town death of a naval officer in the ‘90s — a case that’s unexpectedly reopened in the present day on “NCIS.”

The crossover event will lead to a one-time timeslot change with “NCIS: Origins” airing first at 8 p.m. ET/PT to kick off the mystery and “NCIS” airing at 9 p.m. ET/PT for Part 2.

This marks Harmon’s on-screen return as Gibbs after a brief appearance on the “Origins” pilot episode in 2024, and after 18 years at the helm of the flagship series. The actor also serves as an executive producer on “Origins” and provides voiceover for every episode.

“Four years ago, Gibbs disappeared to Alaska to live a life of solitude,” said co-showrunners and executive producers David J. North and Gina Lucita Monreal. “We know how much fans have missed seeing Mark and have wondered what Gibbs is up to today … We don’t want to give too much away, but let’s just say Gibbs is no longer alone.”

“I’m very proud of the storytelling that David and Gina are doing on ‘Origins,’” Harmon said. “They continue to push boundaries and dive deeper into the characters’ backstories. They came to me with an idea for Gibbs that I liked, and it seemed like a good time to check in with him. I hope fans enjoy it.”

“NCIS: Origins” follows a young Leroy Jethro Gibbs as he works on crimes along with the rest of the NIS team at Camp Pendleton, led by Mike Franks (Kyle Schmid). Season 2 dove deep into “NCIS” lore with Gibbs starting a relationship with Diane — who eventually will become his second wife — and also set a special tribute episode for David McCallum’s Donald “Ducky” Mallard airing Tuesday, with actor Adam Campbell reprising his role as a younger Ducky.

“NCIS” airs Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET/PT, followed by “NCIS: Origins” and “NCIS: Sydney” on CBS, and streams the next day on Paramount+.