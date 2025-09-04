‘NCIS’ Sets Crossover Event With ‘Origins’ Prequel for November

“NCIS” is crossing over with its “Origins” prequel series this fall, bringing the shows together across timelines.

“NCIS” star Wilmer Valderrama and “Origins” star Austin Stowell shared the news of the crossover event, set for Nov. 11, as part of a CBS preview of their fall slate on Thursday.

A logline for the crossover reads: “Gibbs and team investigate the small-town death of a naval officer in the ‘90s on ‘NCIS: Origins’ — a case that’s unexpectedly re-opened in the present day on ‘NCIS.’” The action will kick off on “Origins,” which will take the 8 p.m. timeslot from the flagship series to introduce the mystery, followed by the new episodes of “NCIS.”

“The goal: to solve a case that spans decades,” Stowell, who plays young Leroy Jethro Gibbs, said in a video teasing the crossover event. Watch the announcement below:

This marks the first time the flagship “NCIS” and “Origins” will cross over to solve a case. However, “Origins” frequently referenced the early DNA of the original series during its first season, most notably in centering itself around the professional bond between Gibbs and his mentor, special agent Mike Franks (Kyle Schmid).

The 1990s-set spinoff is also set to honor one of the franchise’s most beloved characters this season. CBS previously announced a tribute episode to Ducky (David McCallum) that will also air this fall and feature the return of Adam Campbell as a young version of the character.

“NCIS” and “NCIS: Origins” return alongside “NCIS: Sydney” Oct. 14 on CBS, and stream the next day on Paramount+.