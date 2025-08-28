‘NCIS: Origins’ Sets David McCallum Tribute Episode With Adam Campbell Returning as Young Ducky

“NCIS: Origins” is planning a big tribute episode for the late David McCallum’s Ducky in Season 2. The CBS prequel series has tapped actor Adam Campbell to reprise his role as the young Dr. Donald “Ducky” Mallard for an episode airing this fall honoring McCallum’s fan-favorite character, a fixture on the flagship “NCIS” for 20 seasons.

The episode, titled “The Edge,” follows as Ducky is sent to Camp Pendleton to shadow the team while they work a case, which leads to a reunion with Gibbs (Austin Stowell) after the duo crossed paths earlier. As the episode title hints, the the hour will feature McCallum’s iconic song, “The Edge.”

“We wanted to do this episode to honor the memory of our dear friend David McCallum. He was a beloved member of the ‘NCIS’ family for so many years and we’re incredibly lucky to have the talented Adam Campbell back to bring the younger version of this iconic character to life once again. We even got to feature David’s music in the episode,” c0-showrunners and executive producers Gina Lucita Monreal and David J. North said in a statement. “We’re all very excited and can’t wait for the fans to see it!”

Campbell has played a young Ducky in several appearances on “NCIS,” though this marks his first appearance on the “Origins” spinoff and his first time returning since McCallum’s death in 2023.

“NCIS” has paid tribute to the late actor on the flagship series before, most notably in a Season 21 episode co-written by series star Brian Dietzen. The actor previously told TheWrap working on the episode helped him process his grief.

“I’ve lost a few people in my life, but never have I sat down and written a script or a story about them in the weeks following their departure. It was very odd … but helpful in a way,” Dietzen said ahead of the 2024 episode. “A lot of the grief of losing a friend is softened by the fact that he’s a 90-year-old man who lived so much life.”

“NCIS: Origins” follows a young Leroy Jethro Gibbs in the early ‘90s, years prior to the events of “NCIS,” and is narrated by Mark Harmon. Season 2 delves deeper into the NCIS Camp Pendleton team, led by Mike Franks, as well as Gibbs’ early career as a special agent, and reveals the fate of Lala (Mariel Molino) after last season’s devastating car crash. The team will face new threats, higher stakes and defining moments that shape their professional and personal lives.

The series is produced by CBS Studios. Gina Lucita Monreal, David J. North, Mark Harmon and Sean Harmon serve as executive producers.

“NCIS: Origins” premieres Oct. 12 on CBS and streams the next day on Paramount+.