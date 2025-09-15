Margot Robbie Agrees ‘You Should Be Careful’ With Men Who Love ‘The Wolf of Wall Street’ | Video

“It’s got a touch of the Patrick Bateman to it,” Robbie’s “A Big Bold Beautiful Journey” co-star Colin Farrell says

Margot Robbie in "The Wolf of Wall Street" (Paramount Pictures)

If you encounter a man who loves “The Wolf of Wall Street,” you might want to take caution — so says Margot Robbie herself.

Directed by Martin Scorsese, the 2013 film sees Leonardo DiCaprio star as Jordan Belfort, a real-life stockbroker who engaged in corruption and fraud on Wall Street and had a very public downfall. Robbie stars in the film as Naomi Lapaglia, who was briefly married to Belfort.

Sitting down with Letterboxd to promote her new film “A Big Bold Beautiful Journey,” which hits theaters on Friday, Robbie and her co-star Colin Farrell were tasked with guessing some of their films based on user reviews of said films on the platform.

One 4.5-star review from a watcher named Mya read, “Women who love this movie are sexy, but men who love this movie cannot be trusted.”

Taking a moment to appreciate the review itself, Robbie immediately guessed that the viewer was referring to “The Wolf of Wall Street,” and laughed when she got confirmation. According to the actress, “That makes sense.”

Robbie then admitted that she has a male friend who works in sales and listens to Belfort’s hype-up speech from the movie before he goes into work. Nonetheless, Robbie agreed with the review of the film. “She’s not wrong,” she conceded with a laugh. “Guys who love this movie, you should be careful with.”

“Yeah, yeah, yeah, for sure,” Farrell agreed. “It’s got a touch of the Patrick Bateman to it.”

Still, Robbie noted she loved working on the film and still thinks the final product was “brilliant.”

“It was a chaotic set in the best way possible, and I have no other context what a Martin Scorsese set is like, but this was the craziest, craziest thing,” she recalled. “Every day was insanity in the greatest way possible.”

“The Wolf of Wall Street” is now streaming on Paramount+.

