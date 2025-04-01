‘A Big Bold Beautiful Journey’: Margot Robbie’s Post-‘Barbie’ Film Soars at CinemaCon

Colin Farrell also stars in the fantasy romance directed by Kogonada with music from Studio Ghibli legend Joe Hisashi

Margot Robbie
Two years after turning “Barbie” into a cultural phenomenon, Margot Robbie is coming back to the big screen in “A Big Bold Beautiful Journey,” a new fantasy romance from “After Yang” director Kogonada which got its first trailer during Sony’s CinemaCon presentation.

In the trailer, we see Robbie’s co-star, Colin Farrell, play a man who gets a surprise question from his GPS system: “Would you like to go on a big bold, beautiful journey?”

He says yes and is directed by the GPS to meet a woman whom he met at a wedding earlier, played by Robbie. Together, the two drive to a forest where they see a mysterious door.

When they step through the door, they are transported into the man’s high school memories, setting them on a journey through both of their most cherished and most painful life moments and which brings them together in a way they could have never imagined.

Lily Rabe, Jodie Turner-Smith and Phoebe Waller-Bridge also star in the film, and Joe Hisashi, the longtime composer of Hayao Miyazaki’s films, will provide the score.

“A Big Bold Beautiful Journey” hits theaters on Sept. 19.

