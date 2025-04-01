‘A Big Bold Beautiful Journey’: Margot Robbie’s Post-‘Barbie’ Film Soars at CinemaCon

Two years after turning “Barbie” into a cultural phenomenon, Margot Robbie is coming back to the big screen in “A Big Bold Beautiful Journey,” a new fantasy romance from “After Yang” director Kogonada which got its first trailer during Sony’s CinemaCon presentation.

In the trailer, we see Robbie’s co-star, Colin Farrell, play a man who gets a surprise question from his GPS system: “Would you like to go on a big bold, beautiful journey?”



He says yes and is directed by the GPS to meet a woman whom he met at a wedding earlier, played by Robbie. Together, the two drive to a forest where they see a mysterious door.

When they step through the door, they are transported into the man’s high school memories, setting them on a journey through both of their most cherished and most painful life moments and which brings them together in a way they could have never imagined.

Lily Rabe, Jodie Turner-Smith and Phoebe Waller-Bridge also star in the film, and Joe Hisashi, the longtime composer of Hayao Miyazaki’s films, will provide the score.



“A Big Bold Beautiful Journey” hits theaters on Sept. 19.