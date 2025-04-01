‘Spider-Man 4’ Gets Its Title at Sony’s CinemaCon Showcase

Sony Pictures closed out their CinemaCon showcase by revealing the title of Tom Holland’s next “Spider-Man” movie: “Spider-Man: Brand New Day”

Director Destin Daniel Cretton revealed the title by telling a story about how his one-year-old son’s first word was “Spider-Man,” something that happened when the infant pointed at a cover of the comic “Spider-Man: Most Wanted.” He then presented a video from franchise star Tom Holland, who announced the title but promised he was “well past the hump of spoilers.”

The film will be released in between the two upcoming “Avengers” films: “Doomsday” and “Secret Wars,” and will show Holland’s Peter Parker dealing with a brand new start after the events of “Spider-Man: No Way Home,” in which all memory of him and his secret identity was erased from the universe.

Holland’s film will also come after the actor signed a new producing deal with Sony. As part of the deal, his production company, Billy17, will develop several new films for Sony, including an under-wraps original title called “Burnt” starring Holland and written by “Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse” writer-director Rodney Rothman.

“Spider-Man: Brand New Day” will be released July 31, 2026.