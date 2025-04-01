‘The Beatles’: All 4 Biopics Will Be Released April 2028, Cast Revealed

In an ambitious move, Sony Pictures will release all four of its upcoming biopics on “The Beatles” one after another in April 2028.

Each film will be shown from the perspective of one of the members of the Fab Four, and director Sam Mendes revealed which of the previously announced four actors will play which Beatle.

The first film that will be released will be told from the perspective of Paul McCartney, who will be played by “Gladiator II” and “Aftersun” star Paul Mescal.

Next will be the George Harrison biopic, starring Joseph Quinn. Ringo’s biopic will be third and will star Barry Keoghan as the famous drummer, and John Lennon will complete the quartet with Harris Dickinson playing the frontman.

It’s common practice for studios to stake out prime release dates for their biggest films weeks in advance, but this is the first time a studio has staked out an entire month on the release calendar. Sony film chairman Tom Rothman told theater owners that he hopes that by releasing the “Beatles” biopics in rapid succession, it will create a can’t-miss cinematic event that will roll over for weeks on end.

“We are going to dominate the culture that month”: Rothman promised.

Filming is set to begin in England later this year, with Mendes directing all four films from scripts written by four different writers siloed off from one another. Mendes promises that the films will overlap at different points and will show new sides of the most famous band of all time.