New ‘Superman’ Footage Has CinemaCon Crowd Flying High

DC Studios Chiefs James Gunn and Peter Safran hit the CinemaCon stage on Tuesday to introduce new footage from the upcoming “Superman.”

The presentation starts with behind the scenes footage and a sizzle reel of the first day of shooting Superman in Norway. “They’re launching a new era,” Nathan Fillion who plays Guy Gardner in the film says in the clip.

“It is great to be back at CinemaCon,” Gunn said. Gunn introduced David Corenswet, Rachel Brosnahan and Nicholas Hoult as they hit the main stage.

“Back in 2018 I was first offered Superman and I thought ‘Oh, I don’t know if I want to do that, it’s so hard.’ But then they said ‘We want you to do ‘Suicide Squad,’ and I decided to do that since I knew how to do that?’” Gunn said.

He added: “One day, I think it just sort of hit me what I wanted to do, creating a story that was utterly human and utterly fantastic at the same time. And I think we created a film that bounces between those two poles.”

Gunn was especially excited for audiences to see “the flying dog, the giant kaiju, the pocket universes, all the things that were in the classic Max Fleischer cartoons.”

“I was on a set, and David, dressed as Superman, is flying into the set. It felt like I was experiencing the magic of cinema in first person,” Hoult said. “I’m supposed to be Lex and I’m supposed to hate him, but I’m feeling this little warmth in my tummy.”

“I’m just having that moment over and over again,” Brosnahan said. “I remember having a scene where we are filming at night with the moon shining down and the cape is flowing. I just turned to David and I said, ‘Dude…you’re fucking Superman!’”

“If you’ve ever read a comic, you know who Superman is and what that symbol means and what it stands for,” Corenswet said. “There have been so many writers and directors who have excavated different parts of that character…it just feels like you’re riding a tidal wave of good vibes and great creative choices, so maybe you just want to bring that first experience to a new generation of audiences and show them what made the rest of us fall in love with that character in the first place.”

The sneak peek starts in the arctic where Superman crashes into the ice previously seen in the trailer. An elated Krypto arrives and kicks around an injured Superman. “Home,” Superman tells the pooch as the music kicks in and Krypto takes Superman home. The Fortress of Solitude is revealed.

Krypto barks at the security gate at the front entrance. Four robots arrive to help Superman and bring him inside the fortress. Superman is dosed with the sun’s radiation, the John Williams score kicks in, a longer trailer ensues and Superman scolds Krypto for making a mess inside the fortress. “Stay,” Superman says as he flies off.

Kicking off DC’s revamped slate and directed by James Gunn, the film is set to hit screens this July. It follows Superman (David Corenswet) as he tries to balance his alien Kryptonian background with his human upbringing. Along with directing, Gunn also wrote the script, using characters originally created by Jerry Siegel and Joe Shuster.

“Superman” opens in theaters on July 11, 2025.