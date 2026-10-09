Aaron Sorkin Warns of Tech Billionaires Palling Around With Trump: ‘The House Is on Fire’

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Aaron Sorkin thinks more people should be concerned about how often tech billionaires are at the Trump White House.

While talking on “Money, Power, Politics With Stephanie Rhule,” Sorkin shined a light on the times that the biggest “tech oligarchs” in the world are regularly seen at the White House. “The Social Reckoning” writer-director said that it should be sounding a number of alarms for the American people, as these billionaires fund the political powers to get the things they want.

“As concerned as can be, everyone should be, because the very people who can help, lawmakers, their campaigns are being funded by Mark Zuckerberg, Jeff Bezos, Elon Musk, etc.,” Sorkin said. “So, you know, when you see the tech billionaires, those tech oligarchs, hanging out at the White House, that’s not good.”

He added: “Writing massive checks. Writing checks that would be massive to any of us. For them, it’s the change they find under the seat cushion. We should feel like the house is on fire.”

Watch the interview below:

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Sorkin’s warning came as his latest film “The Social Reckoning” lands in theaters. It tells the real-life story of how whistleblower Frances Haugen (Mikey Madison) and Wall Street Journal reporter Jeff Horwitz (Jeremy Allen White) reported to the world controversial secrets about Facebook’s handling of misinformation on its platform and the intentionally addictive tweaks the company made behind the scenes to its social media algorithms.

Much of Sorkin’s press tour has been continuing to warn about the powers and dangers behind Facebook and Meta and that the threat should be taken seriously in the coming years.

“We should all be worried. This isn’t a fake problem. This is for real, and it’s unprecedented that we’ve had these discussions of what Facebook is doing to democracy,” Sorkin told “Morning Joe” on Thursday. He later acknowledged that “nothing has changed” since Haugen and Horwitz’s Facebook leak.

“The Social Reckoning” opens in theaters Friday.